John Laws, ‘Golden Tonsils' Broadcaster And Recording Artist, Dies Aged 90 - Noise11.com

Australia has farewelled one of its most influential and distinctive voices with the passing of John Laws, who died peacefully at home in Sydney’s Woolloomooloo at age 90. Known nationally as the “Golden Tonsils”, Laws transformed Australian talkback radio across a career that spanned 71 years, shaping political debate, public conversation and broadcasting standards for generations.

While his radio legacy is widely remembered today, the “other side” of John Laws lives on through a surprisingly substantial body of recorded work that highlights his place not only as a commanding voice behind the microphone, but also as a singer, songwriter and spoken-word recording artist.

Born in Papua New Guinea on 8 August 1935 and raised in Sydney, Laws battled polio as both a child and young adult. He began in radio in 1953 at 3BO Bendigo, setting off a career that would see him dominate talk radio and speak to prime ministers as easily as truck drivers. But as rock’n’roll and country music swept across Australia in the late 50s and early 60s, Laws placed himself inside the music conversation. Before earning his eventual status as talk radio’s most powerful personality, he was one of the country’s early pop and country stylists and a committed supporter of modern music on air.

Laws recorded nine singles between 1959 and 1962, many self-written, and then embarked on a remarkably productive run through the 1970s releasing nine albums, touching everything from original country works to standards and spoken poetry accompanied by orchestras. He recorded alongside Henry Mancini, narrated wartime historical pieces, and put his signature rich baritone – the same tone that cut through morning radios nationwide – into emotional storytelling set to music.

Among his most notable releases are Rocks In M’ Pocket And Dirt In M’ Shoes (1972), which reached the Australian Top 30, and You’ve Never Been Trucked Like This Before (1976), celebrating Australia’s long-haul culture years before it became a pop culture theme. Let Him Roll (1975) earned him Country Music Album of the Year at the Australian Record Awards, cementing his status among local recording artists as more than a broadcaster dabbling in sound – he was an artist in his own right.

Laws also reflected deeply on life and romance through albums like In Love Is An Expensive Place To Die and Just You And Me Together Love, the latter accompanied by the Henry Mancini Orchestra. His 1977 album You Must Remember This collected classic standards from the 1940s, showcasing his respect for traditional songwriting.

Alongside albums, Laws published numerous books of poetry, reinforcing an artistic identity rarely associated with a figure more often remembered for dissecting public policy with politicians.

His career, however, was not without turbulence. Laws was central to the 1999 cash-for-comment inquiry and again made headlines in 2004 following on-air remarks later deemed capable of inciting ridicule. Yet despite controversies, his influence endured. He was inducted into the Australian Radio Hall of Fame in 2003, received the ARIA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, and was honoured as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his service to broadcasting and charity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led tributes, calling Laws “an iconic voice and so much more”. Russell Crowe, a close family friend, remembered him as a neighbour, mentor and “mischievous mate”. Radio peers across generations acknowledged a titan whose approach helped shape the industry they inherited.

Laws conducted interviews with 17 prime ministers, shaped public debate, and created a style of talk radio that remains embedded in Australian broadcasting culture. His familiar greeting, “Hello world, I’m John Laws,” became a morning ritual for millions, particularly in rural Australia, where his syndicated programs became essential listening.

Retiring for the final time in 2024, Laws left radio with his long-time sign-off: “You… be kind to each other.”

With his passing, Australia not only farewells a broadcaster who redefined a medium, but also an unlikely music figure whose recorded works provide a rich and lesser-known narrative of creativity, romance, social reflection and storytelling.

John Laws is survived by his family and the generations of Australians who grew up with his voice – not only as the voice that challenged leaders, but also as the artist who sometimes preferred to sing, recite and reflect.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)