Peter Gabriel Reveals Another ‘i/o’ Song ‘So Much’ - Noise11.com

Peter Gabriel has premiered another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, again on the full moon.

The latest instalment from the yet to be released album is ‘So Much’.

Peter Gabriel has not announced the final tracklisting for the album yet but seven songs have now been released.

Prior to ‘So Much’, ‘Road To Joy’, ‘Four Kinds of Horses’, ‘i/o’, ‘Playing for Time’, ‘The Court’ and ‘Panopticom’ have premiered. Peter is also playing many of the songs on his current ‘i/o’ world tour.

Peter Gabriel setlist 25 June 2023, Dublin, Ireland

Set 1:

Washing of the Water (from Us, 1992)

Growing Up (from Up, 2002)

Panopticom (from i/o, 2023)

Four Kinds of Horses (from i/o, 2023)

i/o (from i/o, 2023)

Digging in the Dirt (from Us, 1992)

Playing for Time (from i/o, 2023)

Olive Tree (new, possibly i/o, 2023)

This Is Home (new, possibly i/o, 2023)

Sledgehammer (from So, 1996)

Set 2:

Darkness (from Up, 2002)

Love Can Heal (from 2016, song originally with Sting)

Road to Joy (i/o, 2023)

Don’t Give Up (from So, 1996)

The Court (from i/o, 2023)

Red Rain (from So, 1996)

And Still (new, possibly i/o, 2023)

What Lies Ahead (also performed on 2014 tour)

Big Time (from So, 1996)

Live and Let Live (new, possibly i/o, 2023)

Solsbury Hill (from Peter Gabriel, 1977)

Encore:

In Your Eyes (from So, 1996)

Encore 2:

Biko (from Peter Gabriel, 1980)

‘i/o’ is the first Peter Gabriel studio album of new and original material since ‘Up’ in 2002. Except another instalment next full moon.

