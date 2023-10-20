Peter Garrett A New Song, New Album and a National Tour On The Way - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett has announced his second solo album ‘The True North’ will be released in March 2024. The titles track is out now and tour days are set for next year.

The players on the record are Martin Rotsey (Midnight Oil) on guitar with Heather Shannon(The Jezabels) on piano and keys, Evan Mannell on drums and Rowan Lane on bass. Freya Schack-Arnott on cello and Ollie Thorpe on pedal steel joined in too as did two of Peter’s daughters, May and Grace who sang on some of the key tracks.

“With the Oils, and even the first solo record, there was plenty of banging down the doors and speaking out about the things that need to change”, Peter said in a statement “There’s still a bit of that in this album too of course but generally these songs are reflective of the special things we need to cherish; the natural world as well as our always spinning internal compass, that helps us navigate the unruly passage of life.”

TOUR DATES

Thursday 14 March – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Friday 15 March – The Factory Theatre, Sydney **

Wednesday 20 March– Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne **

Friday 22 March – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide **

Saturday 23 March – The Regal Theatre, Perth

Thursday 28 March – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns ***

Saturday 30 March – The Tivoli, Brisbane

All ages except ** 18+ and *** 15+

ALSO PERFORMING AT

Friday 10 November, 2023

Clearly Music & Arts Festival, Kiama – Keynote Speech

Saturday 11 November, 2023

Clearly Music & Arts Festival, Kiama

Wednesday 29 November, 2023

Always Live: Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta

Thursday 30 November, 2023

Always Live: Soundbox Performance, Arts Centre Forecourt Podium, Melbourne

Saturday 17 February, 2024

Riverboats Music Festival, Echuca, Vic

Sunday 31 March, 2024

Bluesfest, Byron Bay

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on petergarrett.com.au/tour

THE TRUE NORTH OUT MARCH 15, 2024

Track list:

The True North

Paddo

Innocence Parts 1 & 2

Hey Archetype

Permaglow

Human Playground

Currowan

Meltdown

Everybody

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

