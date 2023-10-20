 Peter Garrett A New Song, New Album and a National Tour On The Way - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett A New Song, New Album and a National Tour On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2023

in News

Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett has announced his second solo album ‘The True North’ will be released in March 2024. The titles track is out now and tour days are set for next year.

The players on the record are Martin Rotsey (Midnight Oil) on guitar with Heather Shannon(The Jezabels) on piano and keys, Evan Mannell on drums and Rowan Lane on bass. Freya Schack-Arnott on cello and Ollie Thorpe on pedal steel joined in too as did two of Peter’s daughters, May and Grace who sang on some of the key tracks.

“With the Oils, and even the first solo record, there was plenty of banging down the doors and speaking out about the things that need to change”, Peter said in a statement “There’s still a bit of that in this album too of course but generally these songs are reflective of the special things we need to cherish; the natural world as well as our always spinning internal compass, that helps us navigate the unruly passage of life.”

TOUR DATES

Thursday 14 March – Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Friday 15 March – The Factory Theatre, Sydney **
Wednesday 20 March– Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne **
Friday 22 March – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide **
Saturday 23 March – The Regal Theatre, Perth
Thursday 28 March – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns ***
Saturday 30 March – The Tivoli, Brisbane
All ages except ** 18+ and *** 15+

ALSO PERFORMING AT

Friday 10 November, 2023
Clearly Music & Arts Festival, Kiama – Keynote Speech
Saturday 11 November, 2023
Clearly Music & Arts Festival, Kiama
Wednesday 29 November, 2023
Always Live: Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta
Thursday 30 November, 2023
Always Live: Soundbox Performance, Arts Centre Forecourt Podium, Melbourne
Saturday 17 February, 2024
Riverboats Music Festival, Echuca, Vic
Sunday 31 March, 2024
Bluesfest, Byron Bay

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.  We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on petergarrett.com.au/tour

THE TRUE NORTH OUT MARCH 15, 2024
Track list:
The True North
Paddo
Innocence Parts 1 & 2
Hey Archetype
Permaglow
Human Playground
Currowan
Meltdown
Everybody

