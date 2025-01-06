 Peter Garrett, Cub Sport and Jem Cassar-Daley Announced For St Kilda Festival - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett, Cub Sport and Jem Cassar-Daley Announced For St Kilda Festival

by Noise11.com on January 7, 2025

in News

The St Kilda Festival has revealed Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Cub Sport and Jem Cassar-Daley will perform at the 2025 event. The full line-up will be revealed on 18 January 2025.

“We’re proud to be bringing back the St Kilda Festival once more, now in its 44th year,” City of Port Phillip Mayor, Louise Crawford said in a statement. “This two-day celebration of Australian live music will showcase everything from the biggest names in Australian music to family-friendly activities and entertainment for the whole community.

“Set against the stunning backdrop of St Kilda’s foreshore, and amongst all the excitement of Fitzroy and Acland Streets, St Kilda Festival will be the place to be this February.”

The 44th St Kilda Festival will take place on 15 and 16 February. The event is arguably the biggest music event in Australia with over 350,000 attending in 2024.

