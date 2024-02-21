Peter Garrett Spans 46 Years With Solo Setlist - Noise11.com

Peter Garrett has played two solo shows so far in 2024 with a fairly even divide between the solo songs and his Midnight Oil catalogue.

Garrett performed a 12 song set in New Zealand early February and then his expanded 18 song set in Echuca last weekend featured previews from his upcoming solo album ‘The True North’ as well as 10 tracks from across the Midnight Oil catalogue from the first album ‘Midnight Oil’ (1978) to the finale album ‘Resist’ in 2022;.

Here is Peter Garrett’s Riverboats, Echuca setlist.

The True North (from The True North, 2024)

Undercover (from Midnight Oil, Resist, 2022)

Kangaroo Tail (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Put Down That Weapon (from Midnight Oil, Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Innocence Parts 1 & 2 (from The True North, 2024)

In the Valley (from Midnight Oil, Earth and Sun and moon, 1993)

Surfing With a Spoon (from Midnight Oil, Midnight Oil, 1978)

River Runs Red (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Great White Shark (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Homecoming (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Beds Are Burning (from Midnight Oil, Diesel and Dust, 1987)

I’d Do It Again (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Permaglow (from The True North, 2024)

Dreamworld (from Midnight Oil, Diesel and Dust, 1987)

It Still Matters (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Blue Sky Mine (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

The Dead Heart (from Midnight Oil, Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Encore:

Don’t Wanna Be the One (from Midnight Oil, Place Without A Postcard, 1981)

‘The True North’, the second solo album from Peter Garrett, will be released on 15 March 2024. It comes eight years after the first solo album ‘A Version of Now’ and 46 years after the first Midnight Oil album ‘Midnight Oil’ (1978).

‘The True North’ was produced by Peter Garrett and Tony Buchen. Martin Rotsey of Midnight Oil is the only Oil’s member in Garrett’s solo band The Alter Egos.

