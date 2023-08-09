 Peter Garrett To Perform Second Alter Egos Show for 2023 - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Garrett To Perform Second Alter Egos Show for 2023

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2023

in News

Peter Garrett will resurrect his short-lived side-project The Alter Egos for a second show for 2023 for the Clearly Festival in Kiama in November.

The Alter Egos played in Adelaide in march 2023 and did a season of show in 2016/2017 for Peter’s one and only solo album ‘A Vision of Now’.

Peter says, “I’m raring to play again; to talk, sing, perform and connect and The Clearly Music Festival is shaping up as the paramount experience where that can happen.”

The Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos setlist 10 March 2023 was:

Tell Me the Truth (from Midnight Oil, Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)
Desert Man, Desert Woman (from Midnight Oil, The Makarrata Project, 2020)
Maralinga (from Midnight Oil, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
It Still Matters (from A Version of Now, 2016)
Kangaroo Tail (from A Version of Now, 2016)
River Runs Red (from Midnight Oil, Blue Sky Mining, 1990)
Homecoming (from A Version of Now, 2016)
Loves on Sale (from Midnight Oil, Place Without A Postcard, 1981)
One Country (from Midnight Oil, Blue Sky Mining, 1990)
Undercover (from Midnight Oil, Resist, 2022)
Don’t Wanna Be the One (from Midnight Oil, Place Without A Postcard, 1981)

“We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Peter Garrett and The Alter Egos as our special guest for the Clearly Music, Art and Wellness Festival in Kiama”, says Clearly Festival co-founder Dom Furber. “From my early days in Gerringong, I have fond memories of my dad blasting Midnight Oil’s incredible music, and I’m still blasting the incredibly important (not just catchy) records today.”

Dom continues, “Peter’s music and dedication to environmental causes align perfectly with the spirit of Clearly Festival and Clearer Workshop, and we anticipate an unforgettable experience for our attendees on November 10th for his keynote address and performance on November 11th”.

CLEARLY MUSIC, ART & WELLNESS FESTIVAL
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11
KIAMA SHOWGROUND, KIAMA

CLEARER WORKSHOP
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10
KIAMA PAVILLION, KIAMA
ENTER AN ARTIST APPLICATION HERE

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Martin Rotsey. Photo Ros O'Gorman Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chrissie Hynde Says A Woman Directing Barbie Is Irrelevant

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders says “who gives a shit” if a woman directed the new Barbie movie and “who gives two shits” if the movie made over $1billion.

2 hours ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Approves of Technology Used For New Beatles Song ‘Now and Then’

Paul McCartney has approved of the technology used to create the new Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ and has confirmed to OGlobo Brazil that Artificial Intelligence was not used to create the voices or the instruments.

3 hours ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss Premieres Rivers Run Dry Live With Solo Hits and Chisel Favs

Ian Moss has kicked off his solo shows for 2023 showcasing the new album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ but there is also a healthy serving of previous hits and his Cold Chisel favourites.

22 hours ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Expands His ‘While I’m In The Southern Hemisphere I Might As Well…’ Tour

Paul McCartney has added more Southern Hemisphere dates while he is down under, but this time he will head over to South America.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Adds A Second Sydney Got Back Show

Paul McCartney has announced another show for Sydney on his upcoming Got Back tour.

2 days ago
The Kinks Lola vs Powerman
The Kinks’ John Gosling Keyboard Player Dies At 75

The Kinks' John Gosling has died at the age of 75. The band have taken to social media to announce the passing of the keyboard player, who joined the group in 1970.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
How Many Beatles Songs Does Paul McCartney Do Live? Expect These On The Australian Tour

For those who haven’t been to a Paul McCartney show before and wondering how many Beatles songs he does, based on his most recent setlist from Glastonbury in 2022, the answer is 23.

3 days ago