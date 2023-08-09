Peter Garrett To Perform Second Alter Egos Show for 2023 - Noise11.com

Peter Garrett will resurrect his short-lived side-project The Alter Egos for a second show for 2023 for the Clearly Festival in Kiama in November.

The Alter Egos played in Adelaide in march 2023 and did a season of show in 2016/2017 for Peter’s one and only solo album ‘A Vision of Now’.

Peter says, “I’m raring to play again; to talk, sing, perform and connect and The Clearly Music Festival is shaping up as the paramount experience where that can happen.”

The Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos setlist 10 March 2023 was:

Tell Me the Truth (from Midnight Oil, Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)

Desert Man, Desert Woman (from Midnight Oil, The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Maralinga (from Midnight Oil, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)

It Still Matters (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Kangaroo Tail (from A Version of Now, 2016)

River Runs Red (from Midnight Oil, Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Homecoming (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Loves on Sale (from Midnight Oil, Place Without A Postcard, 1981)

One Country (from Midnight Oil, Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Undercover (from Midnight Oil, Resist, 2022)

Don’t Wanna Be the One (from Midnight Oil, Place Without A Postcard, 1981)

“We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Peter Garrett and The Alter Egos as our special guest for the Clearly Music, Art and Wellness Festival in Kiama”, says Clearly Festival co-founder Dom Furber. “From my early days in Gerringong, I have fond memories of my dad blasting Midnight Oil’s incredible music, and I’m still blasting the incredibly important (not just catchy) records today.”

Dom continues, “Peter’s music and dedication to environmental causes align perfectly with the spirit of Clearly Festival and Clearer Workshop, and we anticipate an unforgettable experience for our attendees on November 10th for his keynote address and performance on November 11th”.

CLEARLY MUSIC, ART & WELLNESS FESTIVAL

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

KIAMA SHOWGROUND, KIAMA

CLEARER WORKSHOP

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

KIAMA PAVILLION, KIAMA

