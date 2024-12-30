 Phil Collins Sits Behind His Drum Kit For First Time In A Decade - Noise11.com
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne 1 Feb 2019 photo Noise11.com

Phil Collins Sits Behind His Drum Kit For First Time In A Decade

by Paul Cashmere on December 30, 2024

in News

Phil Collins son Nic and Drumeo host Brandon Toews have put together Phil Collins old drum kit and Phil sat behind it for the first time in over a decade.

He also offered advice for new drummers. “You don’t play a song and try and put your chops in if its not helping the song. In the end that just clutters up the space. It is not what I would say appropriate”.

The Gretch kit was the one Phil used on the 1992 ‘We Can’t Dance’ tour with Genesis, as well as the 1994-1994 Both Sides of the World tour, the A Trip into the Light world tour of 1997 and The First Final Farewell Tour of 2004-2005.

The kit specs are:

Kit Specs: Gretsch USA Custom Drums
20″x14″ Bass Drum (w/ Remo Coated Weather King)
8″x5.5″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Diplomat)
10″x6.5″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Diplomat)
12″x8″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Ambassador)
15″x12″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Ambassador)
16″x16″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Ambassador)
18″x18″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Ambassador)
14″x3.875″ Noble & Cooley “Phil Collins” Snare (w/ Remo Coated Ambassador)

Cymbals:
Zildjian 14″ A New Beat Hi-Hats
Sabian 16″ HH Medium Thin Crash
Zildjian 18″ Crash (Unknown Series)
Sabian 21″ AA Dry Ride
Sabian 20″ HH Medium Thin Crash
Zildjian 20″ China w/ 6 Rivets (Unknown Series)

Other Gear:
ProMark Signature “Phil Collins” Drumsticks
Vintage Ludwig Speed King Single Pedal

