Phil Collins Sits Behind His Drum Kit For First Time In A Decade - Noise11.com

Phil Collins son Nic and Drumeo host Brandon Toews have put together Phil Collins old drum kit and Phil sat behind it for the first time in over a decade.

He also offered advice for new drummers. “You don’t play a song and try and put your chops in if its not helping the song. In the end that just clutters up the space. It is not what I would say appropriate”.

The Gretch kit was the one Phil used on the 1992 ‘We Can’t Dance’ tour with Genesis, as well as the 1994-1994 Both Sides of the World tour, the A Trip into the Light world tour of 1997 and The First Final Farewell Tour of 2004-2005.

The kit specs are:

Kit Specs: Gretsch USA Custom Drums

20″x14″ Bass Drum (w/ Remo Coated Weather King)

8″x5.5″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Diplomat)

10″x6.5″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Diplomat)

12″x8″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Ambassador)

15″x12″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Ambassador)

16″x16″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Ambassador)

18″x18″ Concert Tom (w/ Remo Clear Ambassador)

14″x3.875″ Noble & Cooley “Phil Collins” Snare (w/ Remo Coated Ambassador)

Cymbals:

Zildjian 14″ A New Beat Hi-Hats

Sabian 16″ HH Medium Thin Crash

Zildjian 18″ Crash (Unknown Series)

Sabian 21″ AA Dry Ride

Sabian 20″ HH Medium Thin Crash

Zildjian 20″ China w/ 6 Rivets (Unknown Series)

Other Gear:

ProMark Signature “Phil Collins” Drumsticks

Vintage Ludwig Speed King Single Pedal

