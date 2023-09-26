 Phil Jamieson Is Going Out Solo and Acoustic In 2024 - Noise11.com
Phil Jamieson Photo credit: Lindsay Moller

Phil Jamieson Is Going Out Solo and Acoustic In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2023

in News

Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson is going out solo for 2024 with a month of gigs from 11 January to 11 February 2024.

Phil released his solo album ‘Something Else’ in 2022. The new tour will give Phil a chance to explore the songs live and roadtest more for his next release. Phil said, “The setlist will have rearranged songs for this particular format. After the exploration that Grinspoon have done on Easy and New Detention, I may play some deep cuts of those records. I’m also looking forward to road-testing some new material that I have been working on for my sophomore solo joint.”

PHIL JAMIESON – NOBODY ELSE 2024 TOUR DATES

Thu 11 Jan | Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra Qld | 18+
Fri 12 Jan | Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island Qld | 18+
Sat 13 Jan | Felons Barrel Hall, Brisbane Qld | 18+
Sun 14 Jan | Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba Qld | 18+
Thu 18 Jan | Black Duck Brewery, Port Macquarie NSW | 18+
Fri 19 Jan | New Brighton Hotel, Manly NSW | 18+
Sat 20 Jan | Huxley’s, Caringbah NSW | 18+
Sun 21 Jan | Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW | 18+
Thu 25 Jan | King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW | 18+
Sat 27 Jan | La La La’s, Wollongong NSW | 18+
Sun 28 Jan | Milton Theatre, Milton NSW | 18+
Wed 31 Jan | TaNSWell’s Hotel, Beechworth Vic | 18+
Thu 01 Feb | The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine Vic | 18+
Fri 02 Feb | The Espy, St Kilda Vic | 18+
Sat 03 Feb | Barwon Club, Geelong Vic | 18+
Sun 04 Feb | Haba, Rye Vic | 18+
Thu 08 Feb | Pelly Bar, Frankston Vic | 18+
Thu 09 Feb | Sound System Studios, Sunbury Vic | 18+
Sun 11 Feb | Longley Hotel, Longley Tas | 18+

