Jimmy Barnes Returns To Victoria For Red Hot Summer Tour In Bendigo - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes will make his first appearance back in Victoria since his heart surgery this weekend when he headlines Red Hot Summer in Bendigo.

The Bendigo event, originally planned for 10 February, was a quick sell-out for Jimmy but it didn’t go to plan when Jimmy had urgent heart surgery in December.

Jimmy played his first show since the surgery at Byron Bay over Easter and has since performed in Pokolbin, NSW and Launceston, Tasmania.

Jimmy’s Pokolbin setlist 6 April 2024

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)

I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

Daylight (from Bodyswerve, 1984)

Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)

Too Much Ain’t Enough Love (with Mahalia Barnes) (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)

Rising Sun (with Chris Cheney) (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

That’s What You Do for Love (new)

Missing a Girl (from Cold Chisel, No Plans, 2012)

I’m Still on Your Side (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel, Twentieth Century, 1984)

Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)

Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:

Good Times (with Mahalia Barnes) (from The Lost Boys soundtrack, 1986)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)

Jimmy will play three Red Hot Summer shows with Noosa coming up on May 18 and Cairns on 25 May.

Red Hot Summer Bendigo times:

Gates open at 1pm

1.15 Sam & Sam

2pm Mahalia Barnes

3pm Kasey Chambers

4.10pm Pete Murray

5.25pm Birds of Tokyo

6.40pm The Living End

8pm Jimmy Barnes

