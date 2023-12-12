Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Heart Surgery - Noise11.com

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes is having urgent heart surgery today to replace a valve infected with his recent bacterial infection.

(UPDATE: All is well and Jimmy is recovering).

Jimmy posted the news this morning writing, “Despite everyone’s best efforts the bacterial infection I’ve been battling over the last fortnight has apparently now spread to my heart. It’s infected an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect, so I’ll be getting open heart surgery over the next few hours to clear out this infection and put in a clean valve.”

Jimmy says this will take him out of action “for a while” and in a humble line says “I’m really sorry for all the inconvenience this will cause”. I can guarantee no-one is holding you accountable for this Jimmy and friends and fans everywhere wish you a speedy recovery and are thinking of you and your family today.

Jimmy says he will be off social media for the next few weeks while he recovers.

Jimmy was scheduled to headline Red Hot Summer season one in January and February. A revised line-up is expected to be announced shortly.

