 Jimmy Barnes Is Out Of Surgery And On The Mend - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes Is Out Of Surgery And On The Mend

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2023

in News

Jimmy Barnes has completed his heart surgery for a replacement value damaged during his recent bacterial infection.

Jane Barnes has issued the following statement to say Jimmy is now in ICU and the recovery process has begun. (Previous story here)

Jane posted, “I’m happy to let you know that our Jimmy has made it through his surgery and is now recovering in the ICU. We are so grateful for the incredible medical team looking after him. Thank you for all the love and support. I will keep you all posted”.

Jimmy will be out of action for some time now as he recovers. Jimmy was scheduled to headline Red Hot Summer season one in January and February. A revised line-up is expected to be announced shortly.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Watch Historic Footage of Split Enz Circa 1992

On 10 December 1992, Split Enz gathered at The Wynyard Tavern in Auckland to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first performance.

17 hours ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC’s First Ever Show To Be Celebrated With 50th Anniversary Show

AC/DC’s very first concert ever 50 years ago in Sydney will be celebrated with two performances with the poorly chosen anointed ‘Bon But Not Forgotten’ title.

17 hours ago
Danny Bonaduce Retires Suddenly Because of Health Issues

Partridge Family star and now radio presenter Danny Bonaduce has announced his sudden retirement and will leave his longtime radio show this Friday.

18 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Heart Surgery

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes is having urgent heart surgery today to replace a valve infected with his recent bacterial infection.

1 day ago
Gladys Knight image from Frontier Touring
Gladys Knight To Perform One Last Time for Australia and New Zealand

Gladys Knight will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2024 for a final tour.

1 day ago
Rick Nielsen photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Cheap Trick and The Angels Pair Up For A Stack of Red Hot Summer Sideshows

Cheap Trick and The Angels will pair off for a series of sideshows as well as their Red Hot Summer dates in 2023.

3 days ago
Kraftwerk at MCA Melbourne 8 December 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11
Kraftwerk Beam Down Into Melbourne Captain’s Log Stardate 0812230830pm #REVIEW

I wasn’t quite prepared for the “strap in and enjoy the ride’ experience of Kraftwerk. I hadn’t seen them live since the Big Day Out of 2003. It was still light when they came in, in the tent (not the outdoor stage) and they were wearing suits. Someone at the time commented that it was like watching four businessmen in the Qantas Club sending emails to each other.

5 days ago