Jimmy Barnes Is Out Of Surgery And On The Mend - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has completed his heart surgery for a replacement value damaged during his recent bacterial infection.

Jane Barnes has issued the following statement to say Jimmy is now in ICU and the recovery process has begun. (Previous story here)

Jane posted, “I’m happy to let you know that our Jimmy has made it through his surgery and is now recovering in the ICU. We are so grateful for the incredible medical team looking after him. Thank you for all the love and support. I will keep you all posted”.

Jimmy will be out of action for some time now as he recovers. Jimmy was scheduled to headline Red Hot Summer season one in January and February. A revised line-up is expected to be announced shortly.

