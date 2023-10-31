Red Hot Summer Bendigo Is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out show for Bendigo for Series one of the upcoming summer season.
Bendigo’s Red Hot Summer is on 10 February 2024. Other sold-out series one events are Swan Valley WA, Mornington Vic and Mannum SA.
Artists performing this show:
Jimmy Barnes
The Living End
Birds Of Tokyo
Pete Murray
Kasey Chambers
Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates
Sam + Sam
Series one of Red Hot Summer starts 11 November 2023 in Swan Valley, WA. Series two with Simple Minds and Icehouse begins 10 February 2024 in Morning. Series three with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Strats February 24 in Port Macquarie.
SERIES ONE 2023/2024
Saturday 11th November 2023 SOLD OUT
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA
Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW
Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW
Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Saturday 10th February 2024 SOLD OUT
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
Series Two of Red Hot Summer then kicks off 10 February in Mornington with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.
SERIES TWO 2024
Saturday, 10th February SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
Saturday, 17th February SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE
Saturday 24th February 2024
Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Sunday 25th February 2024
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Saturday 2nd March 2024
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Sunday 3rd March 2024
Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Saturday 9th March 2024
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Sunday 10th March 2024
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Saturday 16th March 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Sunday 17th March 2024
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Saturday 23rd March 2024
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish