Red Hot Summer Bendigo Is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out show for Bendigo for Series one of the upcoming summer season.

Bendigo’s Red Hot Summer is on 10 February 2024. Other sold-out series one events are Swan Valley WA, Mornington Vic and Mannum SA.

Artists performing this show:

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Birds Of Tokyo

Pete Murray

Kasey Chambers

Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates

Sam + Sam

Series one of Red Hot Summer starts 11 November 2023 in Swan Valley, WA. Series two with Simple Minds and Icehouse begins 10 February 2024 in Morning. Series three with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Strats February 24 in Port Macquarie.

SERIES ONE 2023/2024

Saturday 11th November 2023 SOLD OUT

Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024

Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT

Sounds By The River

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024

Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024 SOLD OUT

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Series Two of Red Hot Summer then kicks off 10 February in Mornington with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.

SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

Sunday, 11th February

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

Saturday, 17th February SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

Wednesday, 21st February

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE

Saturday 24th February 2024

Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Sunday 25th February 2024

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 9th March 2024

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Sunday 10th March 2024

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 16th March 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Sunday 17th March 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

