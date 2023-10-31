 Red Hot Summer Bendigo Is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O’Gorman

Jimmy Barnes with Cold Chisel performing at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O’Gorman

Red Hot Summer Bendigo Is A Sell-Out

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out show for Bendigo for Series one of the upcoming summer season.

Bendigo’s Red Hot Summer is on 10 February 2024. Other sold-out series one events are Swan Valley WA, Mornington Vic and Mannum SA.

Artists performing this show:

Jimmy Barnes
The Living End
Birds Of Tokyo
Pete Murray
Kasey Chambers
Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates
Sam + Sam

Series one of Red Hot Summer starts 11 November 2023 in Swan Valley, WA. Series two with Simple Minds and Icehouse begins 10 February 2024 in Morning. Series three with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Strats February 24 in Port Macquarie.

SERIES ONE 2023/2024

Saturday 11th November 2023 SOLD OUT
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024 SOLD OUT
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Series Two of Red Hot Summer then kicks off 10 February in Mornington with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.

SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

Saturday, 17th February SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE

Saturday 24th February 2024
Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Sunday 25th February 2024
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 2nd March 2024
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Sunday 3rd March 2024
Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 9th March 2024
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Sunday 10th March 2024
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 16th March 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Sunday 17th March 2024
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 23rd March 2024
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Amy Shark and Budjerah for Support Act Aus Music t-shirt day
ANNOUNCEMENT: Cub Announces ‘Liv Loud’ To Support Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, Featuring You Am I, Boy & Bear, Touch Sensitive, Crooked Colours, The Butterfly Effect, Hockey Dad, Keli Holiday And More

Carlton & United Breweries will support the local live music and hospitality industries to the tune of around $100,000 as part of CUB’s LIV LOUD 2023 program collaboration with Ausmusic T-Shirt Day next month.

2 mins ago
Cherry Bar Melbourne
ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser ROCK FOR REDRO Dave ‘Red’ Whip – Friday November 3rd at Cherry Bar, Melbourne

ANNOUNCEMENT: Perhaps you know Dave “Red, Redro, Redriguez” Whip? Singer, Guitar player, songwriter, DJ, and a live sound engineer that mixed 5000 bands at Cherry Bar in Melbourne from 2009 to 2017. A recording engineer and producer that recorded, and mixed records for Stiff Richards, Spawn, Watty Thompson and many others! And you may have stood shoulder to shoulder at one of many shows he has attended in over 30 years of gigs.

13 mins ago
Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daniel Johns Takes His Publishing Catalogue To BMG

Daniel Johns has placed his publishing with BMG globally.

23 mins ago
Slash. image by Ros O'Gorman
Its No Surprise Slash Chose Rose Tattoo For His Next Australian Tour

Slash will head back to Australia in 2024 with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators and it is not a surprise at all that Rose Tattoo have been chosen to open the shows.

23 hours ago
Elly May Barnes
Elly May Barnes Signs To ABC Records

Elly May Barnes, the youngest daughter and Jimmy and Jane Barnes, has been signed to ABC Records.

1 day ago
Jason Donovan in The Rocky Horror Show 2023 pic Daniel Boud
Jason Donovan’s Returns For Rocky Horror Show 2024 Season

Jason Donovan will return as Frank N Furter to mark the 50th anniversary of the Rocky Horror Show in Australia in 2024.

3 days ago
Harry Young and Sabbath
Harry Young of Harry Sabbath and Sabbath Has Died

Harry Young of Australian band Sabbath has passed away.

3 days ago