Historic 1999 Tour of Duty Concert Featuring John Farnham, Kylie Minogue and The Living End To Be Released For ANZAC Day - Noise11.com

John Farnham said shortly after arriving in Dili: “I’ll never be able to explain to my family and friends how I felt being transported in a green truck accompanied by a soldier brandishing arms, and looking at children and women on the streets in what’s been a horrendous situation.”
Added Kylie Minogue: “Even if it takes people’s minds off this situation, even for an hour, I’m fully honoured to be part of it.”
The concert was recorded but for decades misplaced when it was discovered by Rev. Darren Hewitt, a chaplain with returned veterans in South Australia, on a portable MP3 player. While searching for Archie Roach music on the internet he came across the ARCA website and its splendid star-studded collection of releases and contacted ARCA. “I learned more about ARCA and was in awe of what they were doing for crews in crisis,” he said. With approval from Gaynor Wheatley, Rev. Hewitt offered ARCA the tapes.
Glenn Wheatley put the concert together from an idea initiated by Doc Neeson of The Angels. Doc’s father than served in the British army in five countries before bringing the Neeson family to Australia.
Although all the musicians and production crews donated their fees, Glenn Wheatley still had to find $1 million for production costs.
“The entire infrastructure in Dili has collapsed,” Wheatley revealed. “There is no electricity, running water, cables, generators, roofing or staging.
“Everything has to be taken from Australia.” The stage and camera equipment required eight transport planes.
Australian companies including Westfield Holdings, Compaq Computer, Qantas, Arnotts and Solo donated cash and in kind.
Wheatley reported at the time: “The response from companies has been extraordinary.
TRACKS
1 You’re The Voice – All Artists
2 I Just Wanna Be With You – Doc Neeson
3 Shadow Boxer – Doc Neeson
4 She’s So Fine / Sorry – John Farnham and Doc Neeson
5 No Secrets – Doc Neeson and The Living End
6 Mambo No.5 – R.M.C.(Royal Marine Corps) Band
7 Silent Night – Rachael Starkey and the R.M.C Band
8 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Gina Jeffreys
9 Dancing With Elvis – Gina Jeffreys
10 Libertade – Dili All Stars
11 Way Out West – James Blundell
12 Chain Reaction – John Farnham
13 Have A Little Faith – John Farnham
14 Playing To Win – John Farnham
15 Sadie (The Cleaning Lady) – John Farnham
16 That’s Freedom – John Farnham
17 You’ll Never Walk Alone – John Farnham
18 Shout – John Farnham & Kylie Minogue4
19 Santa Baby – Kylie Minogue
20 All Torn Down -The Living End
21 West End Riots – The Living End
22 Jingle Bell Rock – Kylie Minogue and The Living End
23 It’s A Long Way To The Top – All Artists
24 Take A Long Line – All Artists
25 Will I Ever See Your Face Again – All Artists
26 I Still Call Australia Home – All Artists
PERFORMERS
John Farnham
Doc Neeson
Kylie Minogue
Gina Jeffreys
James Blundell
The Living End
The John Farnham Band
The Dili Allstars
The RMC Army Band
Roy and H.G
JOHN FARNHAM’S BAND
Lisa Edwards
Stuart Fraser
Joe Creighton
Chong Lim
Lindsay Field
Angus Burchall
Steve Williams
Jack Jones
The Tour of Duty Concert for the Troops Live in Dili East Timor 21st December 1999 will be released on ANZAC Day, 25 April, 2024.
