Historic 1999 Tour of Duty Concert Featuring John Farnham, Kylie Minogue and The Living End To Be Released For ANZAC Day - Noise11.com

John Farnham said shortly after arriving in Dili: “I’ll never be able to explain to my family and friends how I felt being transported in a green truck accompanied by a soldier brandishing arms, and looking at children and women on the streets in what’s been a horrendous situation.”

Added Kylie Minogue: “Even if it takes people’s minds off this situation, even for an hour, I’m fully honoured to be part of it.”

The concert was recorded but for decades misplaced when it was discovered by Rev. Darren Hewitt, a chaplain with returned veterans in South Australia, on a portable MP3 player. While searching for Archie Roach music on the internet he came across the ARCA website and its splendid star-studded collection of releases and contacted ARCA. “I learned more about ARCA and was in awe of what they were doing for crews in crisis,” he said. With approval from Gaynor Wheatley, Rev. Hewitt offered ARCA the tapes.

Glenn Wheatley put the concert together from an idea initiated by Doc Neeson of The Angels. Doc’s father than served in the British army in five countries before bringing the Neeson family to Australia.

Although all the musicians and production crews donated their fees, Glenn Wheatley still had to find $1 million for production costs.

“The entire infrastructure in Dili has collapsed,” Wheatley revealed. “There is no electricity, running water, cables, generators, roofing or staging.

“Everything has to be taken from Australia.” The stage and camera equipment required eight transport planes.

Australian companies including Westfield Holdings, Compaq Computer, Qantas, Arnotts and Solo donated cash and in kind.

Wheatley reported at the time: “The response from companies has been extraordinary.

TRACKS

1 You’re The Voice – All Artists

2 I Just Wanna Be With You – Doc Neeson

3 Shadow Boxer – Doc Neeson

4 She’s So Fine / Sorry – John Farnham and Doc Neeson

5 No Secrets – Doc Neeson and The Living End

6 Mambo No.5 – R.M.C.(Royal Marine Corps) Band

7 Silent Night – Rachael Starkey and the R.M.C Band

8 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Gina Jeffreys

9 Dancing With Elvis – Gina Jeffreys

10 Libertade – Dili All Stars

11 Way Out West – James Blundell

12 Chain Reaction – John Farnham

13 Have A Little Faith – John Farnham

14 Playing To Win – John Farnham

15 Sadie (The Cleaning Lady) – John Farnham

16 That’s Freedom – John Farnham

17 You’ll Never Walk Alone – John Farnham

18 Shout – John Farnham & Kylie Minogue4

19 Santa Baby – Kylie Minogue

20 All Torn Down -The Living End

21 West End Riots – The Living End

22 Jingle Bell Rock – Kylie Minogue and The Living End

23 It’s A Long Way To The Top – All Artists

24 Take A Long Line – All Artists

25 Will I Ever See Your Face Again – All Artists

26 I Still Call Australia Home – All Artists

PERFORMERS

John Farnham

Doc Neeson

Kylie Minogue

Gina Jeffreys

James Blundell

The Living End

The John Farnham Band

The Dili Allstars

The RMC Army Band

Roy and H.G

JOHN FARNHAM’S BAND

Lisa Edwards

Stuart Fraser

Joe Creighton

Chong Lim

Lindsay Field

Angus Burchall

Steve Williams

Jack Jones

The Tour of Duty Concert for the Troops Live in Dili East Timor 21st December 1999 will be released on ANZAC Day, 25 April, 2024.

