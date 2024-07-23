Snoop Dogg To Carry Olympic Torch - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic torch on the final leg of its journey across France.

Snoop Dogg has been tapped as one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony in Paris, France.

Snoop will carry the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis, where the Stade de France Olympic stadium is located.

He will be joined in Saint-Denis by fellow torchbearers including French rapper MC Solaar, French actress Laetitia Casta and retired Ukrainian pole vaulter Sergey Bubka.

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on Tuesday shortly after the news broke.

“U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digg,” he captioned a photo of himself standing in front of the Hôtel de Ville in Paris.

The Olympic torch has been touring France since May. It has been carried by several famous faces, including actress Halle Berry and Monegasque Formula One driver Charles Leclerc.

Snoop Dogg was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, which will host the next Olympic Games in 2028.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Snoop would be an Olympics special correspondent for NBC.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” he said in a statement at the time. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness… We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned.”

The 2024 Olympic Games will run from Friday to 11 August.

