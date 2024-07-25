Celine Dion Expected To Make Comeback Performance At Paris Olympics - Noise11.com

Celine Dion has been spotted in Paris alluding to rumours she will perform at the Paris Olympics.

Dion has not performed a concert since 8 March 2020. She halted her touring and in 2022 was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Dion was seen in Paris on Monday and is staying at the Royal Monceau hotel in the Champs-Élysées area. Lady Gaga is also a guest at the same hotel and is also expected to perform at the Olympics.

The Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics is this Friday 26 July 2024 at 8:24pm Paris time.

Australian times on Saturday morning 27 July are:

• 2.24am AWST: Western Australia

• 3.54am ACST: Northern Territory and South Australia

• 4.24am AEST: Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria

