 Regurgitator Go Five Singles Deep Into ‘Invader’ With ‘Tsunami’ - Noise11.com
Regurgitator Go Five Singles Deep Into ‘Invader’ With ‘Tsunami’

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2024

in News

Regurgitator have dug down five tracks from their 10th album ‘Invader’ to present ‘Tsunami’.

The song follows on from the first single ‘This Is Not A Pop Song’ with Peaches, into ‘Cocaine Runaway’, ‘Epic’ and ‘Pest’. All five of the songs have been given a good run on the ‘Its So Invasive … Tour’ and sure to be central to the setlist for the ‘Hotter Than Hell’ dates through to the end of 2024.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Quan Yeomans:

And there’s more shows for 2024:

HOTTER THAN HELL 2024
Tickets available now from hotterthanhelltour.com.au

SAT 12 OCT dunsborough WA – DUNSBROUGH TAVERN
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Unwritten Law (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Kickons

SAT 19 OCT mt evelyn VIC – YORK ON LILYDALE
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Unwritten Law (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, Adalita

SAT 26 OCT gepps crossing SA – COOPERS ALEHOUSE
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies

SAT 2 NOV townsville QLD – KIRWAN TAVERN
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies

SUN 3 NOV brisbane QLD – CHARDONS CORNER HOTEL
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.00pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies

Plus additional shows in NSW:

FRI 8 NOV ulladulla NSW – THE MARLIN
Plus guests. Doors at 7.00pm

SAT 9 NOV avalon beach NSW – AVALON BEACH RSL
Plus guests. Doors at 8.30pm

SUN 10 NOV central coast NSW – EVERGLADES
Plus guests. Doors at 5.00pm

