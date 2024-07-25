Regurgitator Go Five Singles Deep Into ‘Invader’ With ‘Tsunami’ - Noise11.com

Regurgitator have dug down five tracks from their 10th album ‘Invader’ to present ‘Tsunami’.
The song follows on from the first single ‘This Is Not A Pop Song’ with Peaches, into ‘Cocaine Runaway’, ‘Epic’ and ‘Pest’. All five of the songs have been given a good run on the ‘Its So Invasive … Tour’ and sure to be central to the setlist for the ‘Hotter Than Hell’ dates through to the end of 2024.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Quan Yeomans:
And there’s more shows for 2024:
HOTTER THAN HELL 2024
Tickets available now from hotterthanhelltour.com.au
SAT 12 OCT dunsborough WA – DUNSBROUGH TAVERN
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Unwritten Law (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Kickons
SAT 19 OCT mt evelyn VIC – YORK ON LILYDALE
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Unwritten Law (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, Adalita
SAT 26 OCT gepps crossing SA – COOPERS ALEHOUSE
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies
SAT 2 NOV townsville QLD – KIRWAN TAVERN
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies
SUN 3 NOV brisbane QLD – CHARDONS CORNER HOTEL
Tickets from oztix Doors 2.00pm
Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies
Plus additional shows in NSW:
FRI 8 NOV ulladulla NSW – THE MARLIN
Plus guests. Doors at 7.00pm
SAT 9 NOV avalon beach NSW – AVALON BEACH RSL
Plus guests. Doors at 8.30pm
SUN 10 NOV central coast NSW – EVERGLADES
Plus guests. Doors at 5.00pm
