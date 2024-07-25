Regurgitator Go Five Singles Deep Into ‘Invader’ With ‘Tsunami’ - Noise11.com

Regurgitator have dug down five tracks from their 10th album ‘Invader’ to present ‘Tsunami’.

The song follows on from the first single ‘This Is Not A Pop Song’ with Peaches, into ‘Cocaine Runaway’, ‘Epic’ and ‘Pest’. All five of the songs have been given a good run on the ‘Its So Invasive … Tour’ and sure to be central to the setlist for the ‘Hotter Than Hell’ dates through to the end of 2024.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Quan Yeomans:

And there’s more shows for 2024:

HOTTER THAN HELL 2024

Tickets available now from hotterthanhelltour.com.au

SAT 12 OCT dunsborough WA – DUNSBROUGH TAVERN

Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm

Featuring: Regurgitator, Unwritten Law (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Kickons

SAT 19 OCT mt evelyn VIC – YORK ON LILYDALE

Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm

Featuring: Regurgitator, Unwritten Law (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, Adalita

SAT 26 OCT gepps crossing SA – COOPERS ALEHOUSE

Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm

Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies

SAT 2 NOV townsville QLD – KIRWAN TAVERN

Tickets from oztix Doors 2.30pm

Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies

SUN 3 NOV brisbane QLD – CHARDONS CORNER HOTEL

Tickets from oztix Doors 2.00pm

Featuring: Regurgitator, Less Than Jake (US), Jebediah, Little Birdy, The Bennies

Plus additional shows in NSW:

FRI 8 NOV ulladulla NSW – THE MARLIN

Plus guests. Doors at 7.00pm

SAT 9 NOV avalon beach NSW – AVALON BEACH RSL

Plus guests. Doors at 8.30pm

SUN 10 NOV central coast NSW – EVERGLADES

Plus guests. Doors at 5.00pm

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

