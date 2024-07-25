Celine Dion Plans Return To Vegas - Noise11.com

Celine Dion is believed to be in the final stages of planning a return to her Las Vegas residency.

Celine had cancelled all public appearances after she announced her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.

She had delayed a planned Las Vegas residency after suffering severe muscle spasms in 2021, then cancelled her Courage world tour in 2023 to focus on her health.

Now Celine is believed to be in the “final stages” of confirming the details for a comeback Las Vegas residency, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported Celine Dion has been in negotiations for several months with Resorts World to start a residency either later this year or in early 2025. It’s believed the show will be relatively short running.

“It’s basically a done deal. She’s doing it,” one insider told TMZ. Another source confirmed, “she has a passion for getting back onstage, and she’s gonna do it.”

Celine’s previous Vegas show, A New Day, ran from 2003 to 2007, and was the highest grossing residency of all time.

It was originally meant to run after three years, but it was so successful that it was extended for another two years. During that time, she played 717 shows to over three million people.

Celine Dion appears to be on the comeback trial, with rumours swirling she will perform at the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday.

music-news.com

