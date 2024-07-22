 Slash Reveals His 25-Year Old Step-Daughter Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Slash Reveals His 25-Year Old Step-Daughter Has Passed Away

by Music-News.com on July 23, 2024

in News

Slash is mourning the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight.

Slash announced via Instagram that “sweet soul” Lucy-Bleu passed away on Friday 19 July.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” the statement reads.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

According to LinkedIn, Lucy-Bleu worked at Electric Lady Management.

Slash first dated Lucy-Bleu’s mother Meegan Hodges in the late ’80s when she lived with Erin Everly, the now ex-wife of Slash’s bandmate Axl Rose. They rekindled their relationship in 2015.

The musician received an outpouring of condolences and support from his famous friends in the comments. Susan Holmes McKagan, the wife of Slash’s bandmate Duff McKagan, wrote, “Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. love you all so much.”

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea commented, “Oh man, god bless,” and Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet posted, “My heart hurts for you guys. all the love to your family rn (right now).”

Slash’s statement comes hours after he cancelled four dates on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour “due to unforeseen circumstances”. He is expected to resume the trek in Toronto on 28 July.

Lucy-Bleu’s cause of death is currently unknown.

