Pixies Christen Next Album ‘The Night The Zombies Came’ - Noise11.com

Pixies ninth album has been christened ‘The Night The Zombies Came’. (Call it 10 if you count the 1987 mini album ‘Come On Pilgrim’).

Check out ‘Chicken’.

Songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist Black Francis explains, “Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs. And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie.”

The Night the Zombies Came sessions also saw Pixies welcoming new bass player Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls) to the lineup, the first British band member to join the Pixies. There’s also an expanded role for guitarist Joey Santiago. After contributing his first-ever Pixies lyrics on Doggerel, for the new record, Santiago wrote the words to ‘Hypnotised’ by completing a complex lyrical riddle of sorts, known as a sestina.

2024 Europe and UK Tour
JULY
24 Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain [SOLD OUT]
26 Low Festival, Benidorm, Spain [FESTIVAL]
28 Noches Del Botánico, Madrid, Spain [SOLD OUT]
30 Lété Au Chateau, Provence, France [SOLD OUT

AUGUST
1 OpenLucht Theater Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]
2 OpenLucht Theater Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]
4 Ronquieres Festival, Braine-le-Comte, Belgium [FESTIVAL]
5 Lokerse Feesten, Lokeren, Belgium [FESTIVAL]
7 Den Atelier, Luxembourg [SOLD OUT]
8 Musik Im Park, Schwetzingen, Germany10 Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic [SOLD OUT]
13 House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland [SOLD OUT]
14 House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland [SOLD OUT]
16 Parkenfestivalen, Bodø, Norway [FESTIVAL]
17 Stereo Festival, Trondheim, Norway [FESTIVAL]
20 Academy, Glasgow, UK [SOLD OUT]
21 Piece Hall, Halifax, UK [SOLD OUT]
23 All Points East, London, UK [FESTIVAL]
24 Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK [FESTIVAL]
25 Rock en Seine, Paris, France [FESTIVAL]
27 Galway Airport, Galway, Ireland
28 Custom House Square, Belfast, UK [SOLD OUT]
29 RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, Ireland

2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour w/ Pearl Jam
NOVEMBER
8 Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT]
10 Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand
13 Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT]
16 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT]
18 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
21 Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT]
23 Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia

