 Jane’s Addiction Premiere First Song in 11 Years ‘Imminent Redemption’ - Noise11.com
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

Jane’s Addiction Premiere First Song in 11 Years ‘Imminent Redemption’

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2024

in News

‘Imminent Redemption’ is the first Jane’s Addiction song in 11 years and sets the mood for the first Jane’s Addiction album since ‘The Great Escape’ in 2011.

‘Imminent Redemption’ is also the first Jane’s Addition song by the original line-up of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins since 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual album.

Jane’s Addiction first performed ‘Imminent Redemption’ 23 May 2024 in London and performed it 10 times across the UK and European dates.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Perry Farrell and Eric Avery

