Jane’s Addiction Premiere First Song in 11 Years ‘Imminent Redemption’ - Noise11.com

‘Imminent Redemption’ is the first Jane’s Addiction song in 11 years and sets the mood for the first Jane’s Addiction album since ‘The Great Escape’ in 2011.

‘Imminent Redemption’ is also the first Jane’s Addition song by the original line-up of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins since 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual album.

Jane’s Addiction first performed ‘Imminent Redemption’ 23 May 2024 in London and performed it 10 times across the UK and European dates.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Perry Farrell and Eric Avery

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

