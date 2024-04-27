 Kiki Wong Joins The Smashing Pumpkins After Global Casting Call - Noise11.com
Kiki Wong Joins The Smashing Pumpkins After Global Casting Call

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2024

in News

When Billy Corgan put the call out for a new guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins in January he was overwhelmed with applicants.

Over 10000 people applied for the job with Los Angeles guitarist Kiki Wong just announced as the winner of the position in the band.

Billy announced:

The news you have been waiting for has finally arrived!
SP is excited to officially welcome highly-skilled veteran guitarist Kiki Wong. Kiki joins the band’s touring lineup of Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, along with mainstays Jack Bates and Katie Cole. Please join us in welcoming Kiki to the SP family. We will be sharing more in the coming weeks but in the meantime see more of Kiki here: @kikiwongo (IG, TikTok)

Kiki played in LA band Vigil of War. They have congratulated her on her new job.

