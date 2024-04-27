Kiki Wong Joins The Smashing Pumpkins After Global Casting Call - Noise11.com

When Billy Corgan put the call out for a new guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins in January he was overwhelmed with applicants.

Over 10000 people applied for the job with Los Angeles guitarist Kiki Wong just announced as the winner of the position in the band.

Billy announced:

The news you have been waiting for has finally arrived!

SP is excited to officially welcome highly-skilled veteran guitarist Kiki Wong. Kiki joins the band’s touring lineup of Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, along with mainstays Jack Bates and Katie Cole. Please join us in welcoming Kiki to the SP family. We will be sharing more in the coming weeks but in the meantime see more of Kiki here: @kikiwongo (IG, TikTok)

Kiki played in LA band Vigil of War. They have congratulated her on her new job.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

