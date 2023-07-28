 Pink and Brandi Carlile and Tori Amos Perform Tributes To Sinead O'Connor - Noise11.com
Pink and Brandi Carlile and Tori Amos Perform Tributes To Sinead O’Connor

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2023

in News

Brandi Carlile joined Pink in Cincinnati on Wednesday night to honor Sinéad O’Connor with a cover of her Prince hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Pink told her audience “When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my 10 dollars and I would make a demo tape. I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company.

“And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinead O’Connor. So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”
Watch the performance:

Tori Amos also performed a touching tribute to Sinéad choosing original Sinéad songs ‘I Am Stretched on your Grave’ and ‘Three Babies’ at her show in San Francisco overnight.

Tori said, “This is a person who’s powerful, who wrote incredible music, and we honor her tonight.”

Noise11.com

