Pink and Brandi Carlile and Tori Amos Perform Tributes To Sinead O'Connor - Noise11.com

Brandi Carlile joined Pink in Cincinnati on Wednesday night to honor Sinéad O’Connor with a cover of her Prince hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Pink told her audience “When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my 10 dollars and I would make a demo tape. I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company.

“And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinead O’Connor. So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”

Watch the performance:

Tori Amos also performed a touching tribute to Sinéad choosing original Sinéad songs ‘I Am Stretched on your Grave’ and ‘Three Babies’ at her show in San Francisco overnight.

Tori said, “This is a person who’s powerful, who wrote incredible music, and we honor her tonight.”

