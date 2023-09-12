 Pink Responds To Troll Who Compared Her To Eddie Izzard - Noise11.com
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pink Responds To Troll Who Compared Her To Eddie Izzard

by Music-News.com on September 13, 2023

in News

Pink has responded to a troll who compared her to Eddie Izzard as part of a birthday post.

Pink celebrated her 44th birthday last week when a X/Twitter troll wished her a happy birthday by comparing her to the British stand-up comedian.

Instead of getting offended by what appeared to be a dig about her appearance, Pink shared a message explaining how she used the “hateful” post as a lesson in “ignorance” for her pre-teen daughter, Willow.

“Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one,” the So What hitmaker wrote on X/Twitter.

The performer continued, “What these kind of people are are anonymous, lonely, And Miserable. But most people are smart, good, and rad.”

Pink then concluded the response by telling the troll that they could have taken the opportunity to post a bad photo of her.

“MOST IMPORTANTLY – what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless fucko. At least be creative next time dum dum,” she concluded.

