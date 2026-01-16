Polaris Announce Life’s A Beach Summer Event With Set Times Locked In - Noise11.com

Polaris are stepping into new territory with the launch of Life’s A Beach, their first-ever curated summer event, set to take over the Riviera Beach Club in St Kilda next month. Designed as a one-day celebration of heavy music by the band themselves, the event brings together a carefully selected lineup of Australian and international artists and marks another major milestone in a period of extraordinary momentum for the Sydney metalcore outfit.

Headlined and curated by Polaris, Life’s A Beach will feature a formidable mix of global heavyweights and rising local talent, including We Came As Romans from the United States, Thy Art Is Murder, Ocean Sleeper, Caskets from the UK, Terminal Sleep, Reliqa and Headwreck. With the official set times now confirmed, fans can begin planning a full day that promises intensity from start to finish, set against Melbourne’s iconic beachside backdrop.

Life’s A Beach is positioned as a deliberate departure from the traditional touring circuit. By transforming the Riviera Beach Club into a one-day heavy music takeover, Polaris are creating an experience that blends the physicality of live metal with the open-air energy of summer. The event arrives just weeks before the band head back on the road as support on Linkin Park’s Australian headline tour in March, further underlining the scale of Polaris’ current trajectory.

Daniel Furnari of Polaris said the idea of hosting their own outdoor event had been a long-held ambition for the band. The timing, location and lineup were all carefully considered, bringing together artists the band admire alongside emerging acts they believe represent the future of heavy music in Australia. The aim, according to Furnari, is to create something immersive and communal, culminating in a shared moment as the sun sets over St Kilda and the final notes ring out.

Polaris’ rise has been one of the most defining stories in Australian heavy music over the past decade. After debuting with The Mortal Coil in 2017, which landed in the ARIA Top 10, the band cemented their reputation with 2020’s ARIA Award-nominated The Death Of Me. Their evolution reached a new peak in 2023 with Fatalism, a record that debuted at number one on the ARIA Charts and earned nominations at the J Awards and the Australian Music Prize. The album captured a band balancing emotional weight and release, expanding their sound while retaining the melodic metalcore foundations that first drew audiences in.

Since the release of Fatalism, Polaris have maintained a relentless touring schedule. Sold-out national runs, international headline tours and high-profile festival appearances across North America, Europe and the UK have reinforced their standing on the global stage. At home, their appearance on the main stage at Knotfest Australia and their biggest headline show to date at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion have become defining moments. The recently released mini documentary Forever further documented this era, capturing both the power of their live performance and the emotional resonance of their first hometown show following the loss of guitarist Ryan Siew.

Life’s A Beach also showcases the breadth of contemporary heavy music. We Came As Romans arrive with a legacy stretching back to their 2005 formation in Michigan, having built a catalogue that blends melody, electronics and catharsis across seven studio albums, most recently 2025’s All Is Beautiful…Because We’re Doomed. Thy Art Is Murder continue to represent the uncompromising edge of Australian extreme metal, with a career spanning from 2010’s The Adversary through to 2023’s Godlike, and an international reputation forged on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Ocean Sleeper bring their Gippsland-bred modern metalcore to the bill, while Caskets return to Australia following the release of their 2025 album The Only Heaven You’ll Know. The local lineup is further strengthened by Terminal Sleep, Reliqa and Headwreck, three acts each pushing different corners of heavy music forward through hardcore, progressive metalcore and glitch-infused aggression respectively.

With 2026 already shaping up to include appearances at Froth & Fury Festival, the Linkin Park Australian tour, Electric Callboy’s North American run, I Prevail’s European tour and the inaugural Hellbound Cruise, Life’s A Beach stands as both a celebration and a statement. For Polaris, it is an opportunity to present heavy music on their own terms, in a setting rarely associated with the genre, and to invite fans into a new chapter under the summer sun.

Destroy All Lines Presents

Polaris’ Life’s A Beach

Featuring

We Came As Romans (USA) 7:50pm-8:30pm

Thy Art Is Murder 6:50pm-7:25pm

Ocean Sleeper 6:00pm-6:30pm

Caskets (UK) 5:10pm-5:40pm

Terminal Sleep 4:25pm-4:50pm

Reliqa 3:40pm-4:05pm

Headwreck 3:00pm-3:20pm

Saturday 14 February 2026

St Kilda, Riviera Beach Club

Melbourne, 18+

tickets at www.oztix.com.au

