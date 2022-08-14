Porno For Pyros Are Back In the Studio - Noise11.com

Porno For Pyros have returned to the studio to create their first album in 26 years.

‘Good God’s Urge’, released 28 May 1996 was the second and final Porno For Pyros album. The self-titled debut was released 27 April 1993.

“That’s right, we’re back in the studio…” Perry Farrell announced on social media.

That’s right, we’re back in the studio… pic.twitter.com/gJKeRGCVic — Porno For Pyros (@pornoforpyros) August 14, 2022

Porno For Pyros is Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, Martyn LeNoble and Mike Watt. The band reformed for the recent Welcome To Rockville festival at Daytona Beach, Florida because Farrell’s main band Janes Addiction had to cancel because guitarist Dave Navarro was suffering from long-Covid.

Farrell told fans then “The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros Featuring myself, Perry Farrrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

There is no word when we will finally get to hear new Porno for Pyros.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

