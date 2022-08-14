 Porno For Pyros Are Back In the Studio - Noise11.com
Porno For Pyros Are Back In the Studio

by Music-News.com on August 15, 2022

in News

Porno For Pyros have returned to the studio to create their first album in 26 years.

‘Good God’s Urge’, released 28 May 1996 was the second and final Porno For Pyros album. The self-titled debut was released 27 April 1993.

“That’s right, we’re back in the studio…” Perry Farrell announced on social media.

Porno For Pyros is Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, Martyn LeNoble and Mike Watt. The band reformed for the recent Welcome To Rockville festival at Daytona Beach, Florida because Farrell’s main band Janes Addiction had to cancel because guitarist Dave Navarro was suffering from long-Covid.

Farrell told fans then “The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros Featuring myself, Perry Farrrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

There is no word when we will finally get to hear new Porno for Pyros.

music-news.com

