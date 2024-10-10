Porno For Pyros To Release Vinyl Only Best Of - Noise11.com

Porno For Pyros will release a best of titled ‘Pyrotechnics: Porno for Pyros’ Latest & Greatest’ on 25 October 2024.

The album features songs from the two Porno for Pyros albums ‘Porno For Pyros’ (1993) and ‘Good God’s Urge’ (1996) and the three new songs ‘Agua’, ‘Pete’s Dad’ and ‘Fingernail’.

Here’s the Pyrotechnics track list:

Side A

Pets (From Porno For Pyros)

Fingernail (new)

100 Ways (From God’s Good Urge)

Pete’s Dad (new)

Cursed Female (From Porno For Pyros)

Side B

Tahitian Moon (from God’s Good Urge)

Little Me (new)

Satellite Of Love (Lou Reed cover)

Agua (new 2024 track)

Pets – Daniel Avery Remix

from Rhino Records:

Reflecting on one of the wildest creative journeys in music history, alternative rock luminaries Porno For Pyros excitedly present their first-ever greatest hits collection, Pyrotechnics: Porno For Pyros’ Latest & Greatest, out exclusively on vinyl, October 25. Limited to only 5,700 copies, the record will be pressed on special 1-LP clear vinyl with orange splatter and new artwork. Speaking to every era of the band, Pyrotechnics notably collates classic songs alongside new material.

The iconic collective—Perry Farrell [vocals] and Stephen Perkins [drums] of Jane’s Addiction alongside Peter DiStefano [guitar], Martyn Lenoble [bass], and additional bassist Mike Watt—have outfitted this body of work with signature staple anthems a la “Pets” and “Tahitian Moon.” They expanded the set with three recent reunion recordings: “Fingernail,” “Little Me,” and “Agua.” The latter suite of songs notably marked the group’s first music since 1997. Plus, Pyrotechnics also features a brand new Remix of the hit “Pets” by Daniel Avery and a cover of the Lou Reed classic “Satellite of Love.”

Pyrotechnics arrives in the wake of the group’s triumphant farewell tour, Horns, Thorns, en Halos. Of the new material, Chicago-Tribune hailed “Little Me” as “a darkly comic, high-energy funk rock track” and “Agua” as “a pretty song about wanderlust and cavorting with marine life (specifically dolphins).” Revolver highlighted their ethos as “a considerably different beast in terms of sonics.” Beyond in-depth conversations with Forbes, Consequence of Sound, and more, Esquire traced the frontman’s impact, going on to profess, “Farrell had earned a moniker as the Godfather of Alternative Music. He built on that resume by leading the band Porno For Pyros and founding the music festival Lollapalooza.” New Noise Magazine summed up the ride best, “Porno For Pyros had a great run that ended on a high note.”

Porno For Pyros left an indelible imprint on alternative rock with an influence that has only magnified over the last three decades. As the story goes, the group materialized out of Los Angeles in 1992, weaving a tapestry of climactic rock and otherworldly funk threaded together with seductive psychedelia, off-kilter Latin stylings, and evocative lyrical conjurations. Their 1993 self-titled debut, Porno For Pyros, bowed at #3 on the Billboard 200, housed the gold-certified “Pets,” and claimed a place in the alt-rock pantheon. 1996 saw the musicians dive even deeper down the rabbit hole with Good God’s Urge, highlighted by “Tahitian Moon” and “Kimberly Austin.” An impressive cohort of guests partook in this sonic ritual, including Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction, and Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus, Love and Rockets, and The Bubbleman. The group broke up a long hiatus with one-off appearances—whether it be at Farrell’s birthday or the Lolla2020 livestream. Finally, they returned in 2023 with a handful of tunes and tours.