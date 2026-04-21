Poté Releases New Single ‘One At A Time' Ahead Of ‘Euphoria999' EP - Noise11 Music News

Paris-based electronic artist Poté shares ‘One At A Time’ as the first preview of his upcoming ‘Euphoria999′ EP, due Friday 1 May via his Versicolor imprint, with the track already earning strong BBC Radio 1 and international DJ support.

by Paul Cashmere

Poté has released a new single titled ‘One At A Time’, marking the first official taste of his upcoming five-track EP ‘Euphoria999′, which arrives Friday 1 May via his own Versicolor label. The Paris-based producer, DJ and songwriter continues to build momentum with a track that is already circulating widely across UK radio and global club culture tastemakers.

‘One At A Time’ has been playlisted and highlighted by BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard and Jess Iszatt, as well as BBC Radio 6 Music’s Femi Koleoso. Early DJ support has also come from Sammy Virji, Anna Lunoe, DJ Heartstring, Bonobo, Ben UFO, Gorgon City and Boston Bun among others.

The release positions Poté further within a growing wave of artists redefining electronic music through hybrid influences, where club-focused production intersects with songwriting and global rhythmic traditions. ‘Euphoria999′ is expected to extend that approach across five tracks, with ‘One At A Time’ setting the tone as an accessible but rhythmically detailed introduction to the project.

The single’s early traction across both broadcast and DJ ecosystems suggests strong cross-format appeal, bridging radio-friendly electronic music and underground club circulation.

‘One At A Time’ is available now across streaming platforms, with notable DSP activity already emerging. On Amazon Music, the track has appeared in editorial playlists including House Evolution (No.1 and cover feature), Rave System (No.6) and Fresh Dance (No.24). On TIDAL it has been placed within the Tempo playlist at No.2, while Apple Music has featured it in New Electronic.

Alongside the release, Poté has shared insight into the creation process for the track, offering fans a look at how ‘One At A Time’ was built, further reinforcing his reputation as a hands-on producer who maintains close control of his sonic identity.

‘Euphoria999′ will be released Friday 1 May through Versicolor, Poté’s own imprint, continuing his independent trajectory following releases on labels including Bonobo’s Outlier and Ninja Tune-associated projects earlier in his career.

Poté, born Sylvern Mathurin in St Lucia and raised in London before settling in Paris, has developed a catalogue that blends house, breakbeat, kuduro-influenced rhythm structures and emotive songwriting. His 2021 project ‘A Tenuous Tale Of Her’ established him as a distinctive voice in modern electronic music, while collaborations with Damon Albarn, Bonobo, Little Dragon and Pierre Kwenders expanded his reach across genre boundaries.

His earlier EP ‘Baby, Hold Me’ (2025) marked a return to his Versicolor imprint, signalling a renewed focus on creative independence. Across his output, Poté has also maintained a presence in broadcast culture, including radio hosting duties on Rinse France and regular support from influential UK tastemakers such as Annie Mac.

Within that timeline, ‘Euphoria999′ represents a continuation of his evolving catalogue rather than a stylistic reset, building on a consistent interest in emotionally driven electronic composition grounded in club rhythm architecture.

While early response across radio and DJ circuits has been strong, electronic music releases of this nature often face the challenge of translating underground momentum into sustained mainstream visibility. Poté’s previous work has been widely supported by tastemakers, but competition within the global electronic release cycle remains intense, particularly across streaming-first discovery platforms.

However, his established relationships with influential DJs and radio programmers suggest a durable network of support that has historically played a key role in sustaining long-term visibility for artist-led electronic projects.

With ‘One At A Time’ now out and ‘Euphoria999′ arriving on 1 May, Poté continues to position himself at the intersection of club culture and songwriter-led electronic production. The next phase will be measured by how the EP connects across both underground and broadcast spaces, where his work has consistently found traction.

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