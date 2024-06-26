Prince Jackson Pays Tribute Father Michael Jackson - Noise11.com

Prince Jackson paid tribute to his late father, Michael Jackson, on the anniversary of his death.

Michael Jackson passed away following a cardiac arrest on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50 leaving behind sons Michael ‘Prince’ Joseph Jackson Jr and Prince Michael ‘Blanket’ Jackson II, and daughter Paris Jackson, now aged 27, 22 and 26 respectively.

On Tuesday, eldest son Prince took to Instagram Stories to acknowledge the 15-year anniversary of the award-winning singer’s death via a heartbreaking tribute.

Sharing an image of Michael performing at the 1993 Super Bowl XXVII halftime show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, the grieving son wrote, “Miss you pops. The world felt better with you in it.”

Prince, who was just 12-years-old when his father died, played the charity song We Are The World, which was written by Michael and Lionel Richie in 1985, over the image.

Other members of the Jackson family also took to social media to commemorate the Earth Song singer.

Michael’s eldest brother, Jackie Jackson shared an image of himself with Michael from their youth and wrote a caption stating, “Hard to believe it’s been 15 years without you. Miss you everyday.”

And fellow brother Tito Jackson shared a black and white image of the king of pop with a caption stating, “#15yearswithoutmichaeljackson #gonetoosoon #alwaysinourhearts #MJ4ever #missyoumuch #nowords.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

