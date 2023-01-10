Public Image Limited To Compete To Represent Ireland At Eurovision 2023 - Noise11.com

John Lydon has announced that Public Image Limited will compete to represent Ireland at Eurovision in 2023.

The contest will take place in Ireland in February 3 on Ireland’s The Late Late Show.

John Lydon, Lu Edmonds (multi-instrumentalist, Guitars) Bruce Smith(Percussion, drums), and Scott Firth (Bass, multi-instrumentalist), continue as PiL.They are the longest stable line-up in the band’s history and continue to challenge and thrive.

Public Image Limited have a new song ‘Hawaii’. The song is a love-letter to John’s wife Nora who has Alzheimer’s. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” says John. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

The last Public Image Limited album was ‘What The World Needs Now’ in 2015.

