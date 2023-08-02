 Queen + Adam Lambert To Tour Japan In February 2024 - Noise11.com
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen + Adam Lambert To Tour Japan In February 2024

by Music-News.com on August 2, 2023

in News

Queen and Adam Lambert are returning to Japan in February 2024 for their first shows their since 2020.

Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam – who sings in the place of late frontman Freddie Mercury – will return to East Asia to play a series of Dome concerts, kicking off at Vantelin Dome in Nagoya on February 4, before heading to Osaka and Sapporo, and wrapping with two consecutive nights at Tokyo Dome, beginning on February 13.

Queen admitted it “may be the last time” they get to perform in the country.

Drummer Roger and guitarist Brian said: “We are so excited to be returning to Japan, the country that has always held a special and most honoured place in our hearts. This may be the last time…who knows? We promise to bring a very real spectacular for you to enjoy!” The guitarist almost emphasised that this will be an even more ambitious version of the Rhapsody tour show and among the biggest concerts they’ve ever played in Japan.”

Adam said: “The Japan shows back in 2020 were so much fun, the audiences were incredible! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come back. Can’t wait!”

The announcement read: “Since their first arrival in Japan in April 1975 to scenes of fan mob mania, the bond between Queen and Japan has been richly woven into band history. Despite their absence on the touring circuit, Queen’s music continued to be treasured in Japan throughout the 90s and into the 21st Century, thanks in part to their inclusion in TV commercials and television dramas. Featured in a beer commercial, the band’s I Was Born To Love You reached No. 1 on the singles chart. Invited to return in 2014 – now fronted by Adam Lambert – to headline at Japan’s largest rock festival, Summer Sonic, Queen’s status as Japan’s favourite foreign band was reconfirmed.

“Japan is now once again a regular feature on the touring schedule, Queen and Adam Lambert having returned as recently as 2020 to perform four massive sold-out shows playing to a combined audience of over 132,000 people across the country, clearly evident that the bond between Queen and Japan continues to remain as strong as ever.”

Pre-sale lottery for Japanese residents only is open from 12pm on August 10 until the end of October 6. Pre-sale for overseas customers then opens on October 7 until the end of October 25 and public general admission from 10am on October 28.

Queen and Adam Lambert’s 2024 Japan tour dates are:

February 4, Nagoya – Vantelin Dome
February 7, Osaka – Kyocera Dome
February 10, Sapporo – Sapporo Dome
February 13, Tokyo – Tokyo Dome
February 14, Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

music-news.com

Noise11.com

