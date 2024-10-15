Queen Hint At New Music - Noise11.com

Queen have discussed releasing new music. Queen haven’t put out an album since 2008’s ‘The Cosmos Rocks’ with Paul Rodgers of Bad Company/Free but drummer Roger Taylor has revealed he and guitarist Brian May “might” just give fans some new music.

Roger told Uncut magazine: “I think we might.

“Brian and myself were talking the other day, and we both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not?

“We can still play. We can still sing. So I don’t see why not.”

Queen have been touring with Adam Lambert since 2012 with their tours earning rave reviews, but Brian doubts there will be a new Queen album featuring the Adam.

Despite them laying down some potential songs in the studio, Brian is deterred by Queen fans who are opposed to the idea but respects their loyalty to Freddie.

In an interview with Total Guitar magazine last year, he said: “We have been in the studio. We did knock a few ideas around in the middle of one of those tours. But it just never quite reached the place where we felt it was going to be right. So we haven’t pursued it that far.

“I really don’t know. But I think there’s a bit of a barrier there. I think if people see Queen on a record label, they still want it to be Freddie singing. It could be Jesus Christ on it, but they’d still want Freddie, and I don’t blame people for that.

“There are people on Instagram who get annoyed with me, ‘Why are you still carrying on without Freddie?’ And I go, ‘Don’t tell me what I should do! I do what I feel I should be doing.’”

Brian admits there are still some fans who are unhappy that Queen + Adam Lambert even touring, but he insists Freddie would be happy that the band have continued to play their music.

He said: “There are people who like we shouldn’t even be going on stage without Freddie. But I think that would have been very sad, and that’s not what Freddie would have wanted either. He would have wanted us to continue developing. And of course, because we are continuing and developing, it keeps his legacy alive.”

Despite his own astonishing vocal abilities, Brian thinks that Freddie would have been a little bit jealous of Adam’s incredible singing voice.

He said: “I’ve heard a billion voices in my life, and I’ve never heard a voice like Adam’s. Time an time again, I can picture Freddie saying, ‘You b******!’ Because Adam’s range is so ridiculous, isn’t it? And so often, I’ve found myself wishing that Freddie and Adam could have gotten together, because they would have had the greatest time. They’re so similar in some ways, personally and musically.”

