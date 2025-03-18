 Queen To Receive Polar Music Prize - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen To Receive Polar Music Prize

by Music-News.com on March 19, 2025

in News

Queen will be bestowed with the Polar Music Prize for 2025.

Queen will be honoured for their “distinctive and instantly recognisable sound that no one else can emulate.”

Queen said: “We are highly and deeply honoured to be given the Polar Music Prize this year. It’s incredible, thank you so much.”

The band – who have sold more than 300 million records worldwide – were fronted by one-of-a-kind musical genius, Freddie Mercury, until his untimely passing in 1991, and his musical legacy lives on.

Since 2011, Adam Lambert has performed lead vocal duties in the place of the late flamboyant frontman.

Jazz pioneer Herbie Hancock and soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan will also receive laureates.

Hancock commented: “The Polar Music Prize is a prestigious honour, and I am both thrilled and humbled to be a recipient.

“The laureates who have come before me have left an indelible mark on humanity through their profound examples of inspiration and dedication.”

Hannigan said: “I am deeply moved and humbled to receive this year’s Polar Music Prize.

“Thank you so much for including me among this incredible and inspiring group of laureates.”

The prize-giving will take place at the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm, Sweden on May 27.

Marie Ledin, managing director of the award, said: “It is our immense privilege to honour and award these three laureates the 2025 Polar Music Prize.

“Queen, a band synonymous with the very fabric of pop culture, have made an impact on music that spans decades, generations and genres. They are a most deserving recipient, beloved the world over.

“Herbie Hancock is a musical legend and tour de force. His music has pushed boundaries in jazz, funk soul and R B, and we are thrilled to honour his enduring legacy.

“Barbara Hannigan is a presence like no other, a passionate soprano and conductor of a unique and courageous path.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all three recipients at this year’s event.”

Previous recipients of the Polar Music Prize include Sir Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sting and Joni Mitchell, and Iggy Pop.

The Swedish award – which is known as the Nobel Prize of Music – was founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson, best known as the manager of Swedish pop icons ABBA.

Beatles legend McCartney received the first award in 1992.

music-news.com

Related Posts

Steve Miller Band perform at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Miller Band Reveal New Dates for 2025

The Steve Miller Band have announced six American dates for August 2025.

1 hour ago
Steve Lukather photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Lukather Addresses Van Halen Story

Toto’s Steve Lukather has addressed the recent story in Dutch newspaper De Telegraah which stated he was making a new Van Halen album with Alex Van Halen.

1 day ago
Mondo Rock photo by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com, music news
Ross Wilson Passes 150 Shows For 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson’s 50 Years of Hits tour is turning into the Australia equivalent of Bob Dylan’s Never Ending tour.

2 days ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Co-founder Frank Beard Steps Down From Band For Health Reasons

ZZ Top drummer and co-founder Frank Beard has stepped aside from the band temporarily due to unspecified health issues.

3 days ago
Atomic The Songs Of Blondie
Victor Stranges Presents Atomic: The Songs of Blondie and Black Market Clash

Blondie and The Clash never performed together on the same bill. While both bands were influential at the same time in the late 70s, there is no record of Blondie (from New York) or (from London) playing or recording together.

4 days ago
The Commodores Facebook photo
The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993

The Commodores are coming back to Australia for the first time in 32 years and for only their fourth ever Australia tour.

5 days ago
Indiana, Bob Bongo Starkei and Wilbur Wilde
A Message from Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie On His Recovery

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has asked Noise11 to pass on an update about his health and ongoing treatment to his fans.

5 days ago