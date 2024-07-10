 Queens of the Stone Age Cancel Tour As Josh Homme Undergoes Emergency Surgery - Noise11.com
Queens of the Stone Age Cancel Tour As Josh Homme Undergoes Emergency Surgery

by Music-News.com on July 10, 2024

in News

Queens Of The Stone Age have been forced to cancel their tour as frontman Josh Homme requires emergency surgery.

QOTSA are in the midst of their The End Is Nero World Tour which is due to end in Portugal towards the end of August.

But now the band has been forced to pull out of a string of dates as Josh needs urgent medical aid.

A statement released by the band on Tuesday announced, “QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery.

“Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”

A further message shared via X stated, “Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you. We apologise for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment.”

Fans were advised, “Ticket holders for festivals, please visit the specific festival website for updated information. Ticket holders for headline shows will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information.”

Queens Of The Stone Age revealed their shows at France’s Festival Jardin Sonore, Pohoda Festival in Sweden and Romania’s Electric Castle have all been cancelled.

Shows in Berlin, Ostrava, Vienna, Zagreb and Athens have also been shelved – while no update was provided on planned dates in August.

Last year, Josh revealed he had been given the “all clear” following a cancer battle.

He told ITV last November, “It’s the kids that have made me feel better, you know, whether they’re out in the crowd or in my own home, so I feel the best I’ve felt all year.”

music-news.com

