R.I.P. Sergio Mendes Dies Aged 83 - Noise11.com

Brazilian legend Sergio Mendes has died at the age of 83. The family cites “long term Covid” as the cause of death.

Mendes popularised the Bossa Nova with his band Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66. He would often cover The Beatles and have his own hits with his Latin takes on their UK pop sound.

Sergio’s Beatles’ singles in those early days were ‘All My Loving’ and ‘Day Tripper’ (1966), and ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, ‘Norwegian Wood’ and the big one ‘Fool On The Hill’ which went to no 6 in the USA and no 14 in Australia in 1968.

In the 80s Sergio had a resurgence with ‘Never Gonna Let Me Go’ (no 4 USA, no 5 Australia).

Then in 2006, a younger audience discovered Sergio Mendes through the ‘Timeless’ album featuring will.i.am, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Erykah Badu and Stevie Wonder.

In 2008, Sergio replicated the ‘Timeless’ formula for ‘Encanto’ featuring Fergie and will.i.am, Natalie Cole, Zap Mama and his old friends Herb Albert and Lani Hall.

In a statement Herb Alpert said, “Sergio Mendes was my brother from another country passed away quietly and peacefully.

“He was a true friend and extremely gifted musician who brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance a joy….”

Sergio’s passing was announced on his socials:

International music icon Sergio Mendes, who brought the joyous sounds of his native Brasil to the world, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2024 in Los Angeles. He was 83 years old. His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children. Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London and Barcelona. For the last several months, his health had been challenged by the effects of long term COVID. One of the most internationally successful Brasilian artists of all time, Mendes recorded more than 35 albums, many of which went gold or platinum. Mendes, a three-time Grammy® Award winner and Oscar® nominee, leaves us with an incredible musical legacy from more than six decades of a unique sound first showcased by his band Brasil ’66.

The family is processing this loss and more details regarding funeral and memorial services will be provided at a later date.

