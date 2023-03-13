 Radio Birdman ‘Radios Appear’ To Be Reissued - Noise11.com
Radio Birdman

Radio Birdman ‘Radios Appear’ To Be Reissued

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2023

in News

Radio Birdman’s punk classic ‘Radios Appear’ will be reissued soon.

In a post at their socials Radio Birdman announced:

The band is pleased to announce plans to reissue the remastered landmark Australian LP “Radios Appear”, as originally released on Trafalgar Records in 1977. Pressing is now in progress. The remainder of the band’s recorded albums will be put into production sequentially over the next six months. Long out of print and unavailable, high quality vinyl releases of these LPs will be welcomed by many. Stay tuned for release dates and further information, to be posted here when available.

‘Radios Appear’ was the first album for Radio Birdman. Initially it was sold by mail-order. It is considered one of the greatest Australian punk albums ever.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Pays Tribute To Christine McVie At LA Show

Stevie Nicks has performed an emotional tribute to her Fleetwood Mac partner Christine McVie, performing her classic ‘Landslide’ for Christine at her Los Angeles show with Billy Joel.

24 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Cancel Shows Due To Illness

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have called off three shows due to illness.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Open Australian Tour In Perth

Rod Stewart’s long overdue Australian tour has final started. The tour originally planned for 2020 and the postponed and then postponed again due to Covid, has finally opened with the first show in Perth.

2 days ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Glen Matlock Isn’t Up For A Sex Pistols Hologram Show

Glen Matlock admits the chances of the Sex Pistols creating a show with late band member Sid Vicious as a hologram are slim.

6 days ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel Premieres ‘Playing For Time’

Peter Gabriel has shared another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, with another Full Moon premiere ‘Playing For Time’.

March 8, 2023
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nita Strauss Rejoins Alice Cooper Band

Alice Cooper's long-serving guitarist Nita Strauss has re-joined his touring band. Nita was part of the group - which also includes Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henricksen, Chuck Garric, and Glen Sobel - from 2014 until 2022, but took time out to be part of pop star Demi Lovato's touring line-up.

March 8, 2023
Fanny Adams
Gil Matthews Remasters A Lost Australian Classic ‘Fanny Adams’ Featuring Doug Parkinson

Fanny Adams was a short-lived supergroup in Australia in 1970 and 71. The band featured Doug Parkinson (In Focus) on vocals, Vince Melouney (Bee Gees) on guitar, Johnny Dick (Max Merritt and the Meteors) on drums and Teddy Toi (Meteors) on bass.

March 7, 2023