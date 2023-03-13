Radio Birdman ‘Radios Appear’ To Be Reissued - Noise11.com

Radio Birdman’s punk classic ‘Radios Appear’ will be reissued soon.

In a post at their socials Radio Birdman announced:

The band is pleased to announce plans to reissue the remastered landmark Australian LP “Radios Appear”, as originally released on Trafalgar Records in 1977. Pressing is now in progress. The remainder of the band’s recorded albums will be put into production sequentially over the next six months. Long out of print and unavailable, high quality vinyl releases of these LPs will be welcomed by many. Stay tuned for release dates and further information, to be posted here when available.

‘Radios Appear’ was the first album for Radio Birdman. Initially it was sold by mail-order. It is considered one of the greatest Australian punk albums ever.

