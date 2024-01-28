Radio Birdman To Reform For More Dates In June - Noise11.com

Radio Birdman will be back together for more Australian shows in June and July.

The band will feature Jim Dickson (bass) (since 2002), Dave Kettley (guitar) (since 2014), Rob Younger (vocals) (co-founder 1974), Deniz Tek (guitar) (co-founder 1974), Pip Hoyle (keyboards) (co-founder 1974), Nik Rieth (drums) (2005 and since 2014).

Watch the 2020 Noise11 Deniz Tek interview:

Radio Birdman formed in Sydney in 1974 around the same time The Saints were heading down a similar trajectory out of Brisbane. They were influenced by The Stooges and took their name They were right there for the Big Bang of Punk.

Radio Birdman – Birdman 5-0!

Friday June 21: Croxton Bandroom – Melbourne with Civic

Saturday June 22: Croxton Bandroom – Melbourne with Civic

Sunday June 23: The Gov – Adelaide – with Special Guests

Friday June 28: The Triffid – Brisbane with Hits

Saturday June 29: The Triffid – Brisbane with Hits

Friday July 5: Manning Bar – Sydney with Hard-Ons

Saturday July 6: Manning Bar – Sydney with Hard-Ons

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

