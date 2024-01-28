 Radio Birdman To Reform For More Dates In June - Noise11.com
Radio Birdman photo by Anne Laurent

Radio Birdman photo by Anne Laurent

Radio Birdman To Reform For More Dates In June

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2024

in News

Radio Birdman will be back together for more Australian shows in June and July.

The band will feature Jim Dickson (bass) (since 2002), Dave Kettley (guitar) (since 2014), Rob Younger (vocals) (co-founder 1974), Deniz Tek (guitar) (co-founder 1974), Pip Hoyle (keyboards) (co-founder 1974), Nik Rieth (drums) (2005 and since 2014).

Watch the 2020 Noise11 Deniz Tek interview:

Radio Birdman formed in Sydney in 1974 around the same time The Saints were heading down a similar trajectory out of Brisbane. They were influenced by The Stooges and took their name They were right there for the Big Bang of Punk.

Radio Birdman – Birdman 5-0!

Friday June 21: Croxton Bandroom – Melbourne with Civic
Saturday June 22: Croxton Bandroom – Melbourne with Civic
Sunday June 23: The Gov – Adelaide – with Special Guests
Friday June 28: The Triffid – Brisbane with Hits
Saturday June 29: The Triffid – Brisbane with Hits
Friday July 5: Manning Bar – Sydney with Hard-Ons
Saturday July 6: Manning Bar – Sydney with Hard-Ons

