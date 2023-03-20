 Radiohead Re-Activition Is Still Years Away - Noise11.com
Radiohead Re-Activition Is Still Years Away

by Music-News.com on March 20, 2023

in News

Philip Selway of Radiohead admits a Radiohead reunion is “further down the line”.

Radiohead haven’t toured since 2018 and while they are all busy with their own solo ventures at this time, they are “always talking about stuff” and will hopefully get together again within the “next couple of years”.

Speaking to Prog magazine, the drummer said: “We’re always talking about stuff.

“But in terms of an actual kind of collective project, beyond the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ stuff that we’ve been doing [2021’s ‘Kid AMnesia’ reissue project and interactive exhibition), it’s kind of further down the line for us when that will happen. We’re talking about that, but at the moment everybody’s doing their own thing. When the pandemic happened, we’d always planned to take a vear off from Radiohead around that, so we could get on with other stuff. But that just meant that those other projects kind of grew, so we’re allowing time for all of those projects to go where they need to. But yeah, we’ll get together soon and in the next couple of years there will be something there, of some sort.”

In the meantime, Philip has revealed he’s already working on his follow-up to February’s ‘Strange Dance’, his third solo album.

Asked if the next record is taking shape, he said: “It is, actually. You get to the end of one project and can’t see beyond that for a little while, but it’s led by the ideas that you’ve got coming as well. To do a solo record you need songs and they are starting to happen a bit more now. So yeah, I would love to.

“When I first started doing the solo stuff, I was just thinking of it as a trilogy of records and didn’t really project beyond that.

“I certainly didn’t think I’d end up doing soundtrack work or any of the other stuff. And in some ways, I guess ‘Strange Dance’ feels as though it’s completing that initial cycle. And it feels wonderful to be at that point.”

music-news.com

