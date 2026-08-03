Ralph Carr Conviction Shakes Australian Music And Sports Management - Noise11 Music News

Long-time Australian entertainment and sports manager Ralph Carr, also known as Ralph Carnovale-Carr, has been publicly identified after abandoning a bid to extend a suppression order following his conviction on two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in the County Court of Victoria.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian entertainment and sports manager Ralph Carr has been publicly identified after withdrawing an application to continue a court suppression order that had concealed his identity throughout criminal proceedings. Carr, also known as Ralph Carnovale-Carr, was last week found guilty by a Melbourne jury on two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following a trial in the County Court of Victoria.

The lifting of the suppression order ends more than three years during which media organisations were prevented from identifying Carr because of court orders granted on mental health grounds. His legal team confirmed on Monday they would no longer pursue an extension of the order, allowing publication of his identity following the jury’s verdict.

Carr, 66, has been one of Australia’s best-known entertainment managers since the early 1990s. Through Ralph Carr Management, he represented many of the country’s leading recording artists before later expanding into sports management, where former Richmond AFL star Dustin Martin became his highest-profile client.

Neither Martin nor any of Carr’s former clients have been accused of wrongdoing.

According to evidence presented during the trial, the offences occurred in March 2023 after a woman visited Carr’s Melbourne home to discuss potential work opportunities, including involvement with an autobiography he was considering.

The prosecution alleged the pair spent the evening drinking alcohol and consuming cocaine before the woman became upset while discussing a relationship breakdown. The court heard Carr embraced her before making unwanted sexual advances.

Prosecutors told the jury the woman repeatedly rejected those advances, telling Carr, “I don’t want this”, before he sexually assaulted and raped her. The woman later punched Carr in the face before contacting her mother by text message. Police attended the property during the early hours of the following morning.

Carr pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Defence barrister Dermot Dann KC argued throughout the trial that the alleged assaults never occurred, challenged aspects of the complainant’s evidence and submitted she had financial motives connected to a potential civil claim. The prosecution acknowledged there were inconsistencies in her recollection but argued she remained consistent about the central allegations.

After deliberating, the jury unanimously found Carr guilty on two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Carr was taken into custody immediately after the verdict when his bail was revoked.

His legal team has confirmed he intends to appeal the convictions and seek a stay pending that appeal.

“We have a situation where our client maintains his innocence,” Dann told the court. “He will be appealing his conviction on the basis a substantial miscarriage of justice has occurred.”

For much of his career, Carr was regarded as one of Australia’s most influential artist managers.

After establishing Ralph Carr Management in Melbourne in 1992, he built a business that extended beyond artist representation to include Standard Records, Standard Music Publishing and a touring division. During the height of the Australian pop boom of the 1990s, he managed Tina Arena during one of the most commercially successful periods of her career. The pair married in 1995 before later divorcing.

His management roster also included Vanessa Amorosi during her breakthrough years, with “Shine” becoming a major Australian hit through his publishing business. Kate Ceberano remained a client for approximately 16 years before ending the professional relationship in 2018. Other well-known clients over the years included Jon Stevens, Bonnie Anderson, Richard Wilkins and illusionist Cosentino.

In later years Carr expanded into athlete representation through RCM Sport. Dustin Martin became the company’s marquee sporting client as Carr negotiated endorsement agreements and commercial opportunities following the Richmond midfielder’s rise to AFL superstardom.

Carr’s business interests also experienced setbacks. In 2018, the Federal Court ordered RCM Touring to be wound up following insolvency proceedings arising from unpaid debts linked to concert promotion.

The suppression orders that protected Carr’s identity attracted attention because they were granted on mental health grounds after psychiatric evidence was presented to the court. During earlier hearings, evidence was given that publication of Carr’s identity could significantly affect his psychological wellbeing. Lawyers representing media organisations had prepared to oppose any continuation of the suppression order before Carr’s legal team abandoned the application.

The conviction represents one of the most significant legal cases involving a senior figure in Australia’s entertainment management industry. It also marks the end of a suppression process that prevented public identification throughout pre-trial proceedings.

Carr remains in custody and is expected to return to court later this month for a pre-sentence hearing while preparations continue for an appeal against the jury’s verdict.

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