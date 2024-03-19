 RBG Award After Barbra Streisand Objects To Murdoch and Musk Nominations - Noise11.com
Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand

RBG Award After Barbra Streisand Objects To Murdoch and Musk Nominations

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2024

in News

Not soon after Barbra Streisand, the winner of the 2023 Ruth Bader Ginsberg Award, protested about Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch receiving the 2024 award Musk and Murdoch were eliminated.

Streisand was quickly backed up by the Ginsberg family who joined to condemn the decision scaring the Ruth Bader Ginsberg name.

The Ruth Bader Ginsberg Award is given to honor leadership. Ruth Bader Ginsberg was the American lawyer who served on the Supreme Court of the USA from 1993 until her death in 2020.

Streisand said in a socials post …

The backlast was fast. James Ginsburg, the son of RBG and founder of classical record label Cedille Records, rang the Opperman Foundation, who present the award, and told then to remove his mothers name from the award.

The Foundation has now cancelled the 2024 event. In a statement they said, “Our purpose was only to remember her and to honor her leadership. And, while we believe each of the honorees is worthy of our respect for their leadership and their notable contributions, the Foundation has decided that the planned ceremony in April 2024 will be canceled.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand To Release Her Memoirs

Barbra Streisand has finally confirmed a release date for her memoir.

February 8, 2023
To Barbra With Love MSO
Katie Noonan and Caroline O’Connor To Perform The Music of Barbra Streisand With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will mark the 80th birthday of legend Barbra Streisand with an event featuring Katie Noonan, Caroline O’Connor, Elise McCann and Ryan Gonzalez.

February 21, 2022
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Wan’t Impressed With Beyonce’s ‘The Way We Were’

Barbra Streisand wasn't dazzled by Beyoncé's first take on her hit song The Way We Were at an event back in 2008.

August 23, 2021
Richard Marx played Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Marx Wrote ‘Right Here Waiting’ For Barbra Streisand And She Turned It Down

Barbra Streisand turned down the chance to record Richard Marx hit Right Here Waiting.

July 8, 2021
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Gifts Family Of George Floyd Disney Stock

Barbra Streisand has presented Disney shares to the young daughter of slain Minnesota man George Floyd.

June 16, 2020
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand To Headline Joe Biden Fundraiser

Barbra Streisand and John Legend will lend their support to U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the politician's forthcoming fundraiser.

May 29, 2020
Barbra Streisand
Ariana Grande Performs ‘No More Tears’ With Barbra Streisand

Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance at Barbra Streisand's Chicago concert on Tuesday night, taking to the stage to perform No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) alongside the superstar.

August 8, 2019