RBG Award After Barbra Streisand Objects To Murdoch and Musk Nominations - Noise11.com

Not soon after Barbra Streisand, the winner of the 2023 Ruth Bader Ginsberg Award, protested about Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch receiving the 2024 award Musk and Murdoch were eliminated.

Streisand was quickly backed up by the Ginsberg family who joined to condemn the decision scaring the Ruth Bader Ginsberg name.

The Ruth Bader Ginsberg Award is given to honor leadership. Ruth Bader Ginsberg was the American lawyer who served on the Supreme Court of the USA from 1993 until her death in 2020.

Streisand said in a socials post …

The backlast was fast. James Ginsburg, the son of RBG and founder of classical record label Cedille Records, rang the Opperman Foundation, who present the award, and told then to remove his mothers name from the award.

The Foundation has now cancelled the 2024 event. In a statement they said, “Our purpose was only to remember her and to honor her leadership. And, while we believe each of the honorees is worthy of our respect for their leadership and their notable contributions, the Foundation has decided that the planned ceremony in April 2024 will be canceled.”

