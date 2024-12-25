Legendary Producer Richard Perry Dies Aged 82 - Noise11.com

Richard Perry, the legendary producer who worked on albums for Barbra Streisand, Rod Stewart, Ringo Starr, Leo Sayer and Carly Simon, has died at the age of 82.

A shortlist of Richard’s recordings include:

Nilsson – ‘Nilsson Schmilsson’, ‘Son of Schmilsson’

Barbra Streisand – ‘Stoney End’, ‘Barbra Streisand’

Carly Simon – ‘No Secrets’, ‘Hotcakes’ ‘Playing Possum’

Art Garfunkel – ‘Breakaway’

Diana Ross – ‘Baby Its Me’

Leo Sayer – ‘Leo Sayer’

Ringo Starr – ‘Ringo’

Ray Charles – ‘Its My World’

Rod Stewart – ‘Great American Songbook Series’

In that lot alone you’ve got hits including ‘Photograph’ by Ringo Starr, ‘You’re So Vain’ for Carly Simon and ‘When I Need You’ for Leo Sayer.

Richard was married to actress Rebecca Broussard for one year in 1987 and 1988. From 2009 to 2017 he was with Jane Fonda.

Richard Perry died 24 December 2024 from a heart attack.

