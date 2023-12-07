 Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Off The Road For Six Weeks - Noise11.com
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Off The Road For Six Weeks

by Music-News.com on December 8, 2023

in News

A member of Red Hot Chili Peppers has been injured, forcing the band out of their festive Los Angeles show.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – comprising Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, John Frusciante, and Flea – were due to take to the stage at the Kia Forum for the 32nd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas on Saturday (09.12.23), however, after an unnamed member of the group suffered an undisclosed injury, they will no longer be performing.

However, they will still play the Almost Acoustic Christmas Encore concert on March 2, 2024.

A statement read: “It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas.

“A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks. However, RHCP and KROQ are excited to make it up to you on March 2nd 2024.”

Those with tickets to this weekend’s show will be able to attend the March date with their original tickets.

They added: “So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket.”

In 2017, frontman Anthony toured with a “torn tendon in his ankle”.

In an interview with ET Canada, he said at the time: “I’m always getting banged up, and hurt, and repairing, and recovering, and hurting, and it’s just normal.

“At the moment, I have a torn tendon in my ankle from spinning around night after, but it’ll heal.”

The rock group also had to pull out of their KROQ Weenie Roast headlining slot at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and their planned performance for iHeartRadio after Anthony was rushed to hospital by ambulance with “extreme stomach pains”.

The band’s drummer Chad revealed the medical emergency was “really scary”, but assured fans Anthony was “on the mend”.

At the time, he said: “His stomach was killing him (and) It was really scary. So we went directly to the hospital and we were really upset we couldn’t play for the fans, but also more worried about him. I really appreciate all the well wishes. People sent so much stuff.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Yothu Yindi at Mushroom 50 Live Photo by Tim Lambert of Mushroom Creative House
Yothu Yindi Extends Long Term Deal With Mushroom Group

The Yothu Yindi catalogue will continue to be represented by the Mushroom Group with the band continuing its representation through Bloodline Records.

2 hours ago
Don Walker photo by Ros O'Gorman
Don Walker To Play More Solo Dates in 2024

Don Walker released his solo album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ in 2023.

22 hours ago
J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr, photo by Ros O'Gorman
J Mascis To Play Two Solo Dates In Australia

J Mascis will play solo dates in Sydney and Brisbane when Dinosaur Jr head down in 2024.

1 day ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins and Introduce Josh Freese To Melbourne #REVIEW

Dave Grohl said he had lost count of the number of times Foo Fighters have toured Australia “10, 20, 100”. The answer is actually 13. Foo Fighters first toured Australia on the Summersault Festival in 1995. They were back in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2018 and for that one-off show in Geelong in 2022. The early tours were mainly club shows. The biggest they got in those first 10 years (outside festivals) was a Festival Hall show in Melbourne. The first arena show was in 2005 and for the past 10 years it has been stadiums.

2 days ago
Massive Attack - Blue Lines
Massive Attack To Play First UK Show In Five Years

Massive Attack have announced their first live UK show in five years.

3 days ago
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
The Cruel Sea Dust Off The Legacy for 2023 Reunion Tour

When Australian bands of the 90s are mentioned The Cruel Sea tend to be down the list or overlooked. Silverchair, You Am I, The Superjesus, Powerfinger, Baby Animals, Spiderbait, Something For Kate and The Living End dominate writings about the era.

4 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Expected To Reactivate in 2024

Radiohead are gettng ready to return after having a "little break", according to the band's drummer Philip Selway.

December 1, 2023