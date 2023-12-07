Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Off The Road For Six Weeks - Noise11.com

A member of Red Hot Chili Peppers has been injured, forcing the band out of their festive Los Angeles show.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – comprising Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, John Frusciante, and Flea – were due to take to the stage at the Kia Forum for the 32nd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas on Saturday (09.12.23), however, after an unnamed member of the group suffered an undisclosed injury, they will no longer be performing.

However, they will still play the Almost Acoustic Christmas Encore concert on March 2, 2024.

A statement read: “It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas.

“A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks. However, RHCP and KROQ are excited to make it up to you on March 2nd 2024.”

Those with tickets to this weekend’s show will be able to attend the March date with their original tickets.

They added: “So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket.”

In 2017, frontman Anthony toured with a “torn tendon in his ankle”.

In an interview with ET Canada, he said at the time: “I’m always getting banged up, and hurt, and repairing, and recovering, and hurting, and it’s just normal.

“At the moment, I have a torn tendon in my ankle from spinning around night after, but it’ll heal.”

The rock group also had to pull out of their KROQ Weenie Roast headlining slot at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and their planned performance for iHeartRadio after Anthony was rushed to hospital by ambulance with “extreme stomach pains”.

The band’s drummer Chad revealed the medical emergency was “really scary”, but assured fans Anthony was “on the mend”.

At the time, he said: “His stomach was killing him (and) It was really scary. So we went directly to the hospital and we were really upset we couldn’t play for the fans, but also more worried about him. I really appreciate all the well wishes. People sent so much stuff.”

