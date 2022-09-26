Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers new song ‘Eddie’ is a tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

Van Halen founder and guitarist Eddie Van Halen died from cancer on 6 October 2020.

About the song, Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers posted to their socials, “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline.

“Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Eddie’ will feature on the bands second album in six months ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’.

‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ will be released on 14 October 2022.

