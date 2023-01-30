Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Their First Australian Show In Brisbane - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the first of their Australian shows on the current 2022-2023 Global Tour with a completely different setlist to the first New Zealand show and a whole lot of focus on the two new albums.

In 2022, Red Hot Chili Peppers released an abundance of new music, two double albums worth of songs with ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’. Eight of the 17 songs were from the new albums.

Of the catalogue, 1991’s ‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ had two tracks, 1999’s ‘Californication’ had five. The title track to ‘By The Way’, ‘Stadium Arcadium’s ‘Dani California’ and a Funkadelic cover filled out the setlist.

You never know what songs you’ll get at a Chili Peppers gig but the formula has been consistent. If you are heading to the remaining shows, familiarise yourself with the two recent albums.

Red Hot Chili Peppers setlist Brisbane 30 January 2022

Intro Jam

Around the World (Californication, 1999)

Dani California (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

Scar Tissue (Californication, 1999)

Aquatic Mouth Dance (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Otherside (Californication, 1999)

The Drummer (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Tippa My Tongue (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Right on Time (Californication, 1999)

Eddie (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

I Could Have Lied (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Reach Out (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Californication (Californication, 1999)

What Is Soul? (Funkadelic cover) (Jam)

The Heavy Wing (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Black Summer (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

By the Way (from By The Way, 2002)

Encore:

Soul to Squeeze (from Coneheads soundtrack, 1993)

Give It Away (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have one more show in NZ then its off to Australia.

Upcoming dates are:

2 and 4 February, Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 and 9 February, Melbourne, Marvel

12 February, Perth, Optus Stdium

Then its off to:

16 February, Singapore, Singapore National Stadium

19 February, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

21 February, Osaka, Osaka Jo Hall

