Red Hot Chili Peppers Receive Global Icon Award - Noise11.com

 Red Hot Chili Peppers Receive Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Chili Peppers Receive Global Icon Award

by Music-News.com on August 22, 2022

in News

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bestowed with the honour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on 28 August.

According to MTV, the award “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape”.

The band will also perform at the ceremony, the first time they have done so since 2000, when they were honoured with the Video Vanguard Award. It will mark their fourth VMAs performance following renditions of Give It Away and Warped in the ’90s and Californication in 2000.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, who have won eight VMAs, scored their 29th nomination – and their first since 2006 – this year. They are nominated in the Best Rock category for the single Black Summer.

The 2022 VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. Other performers include Harlow, Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Maneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Kane Brown.

The show’s other honorary prize – the Video Vanguard Award – will be given to Minaj.

music-news.com

