Red Hot Chili Peppers Receive Global Icon Award - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bestowed with the honour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on 28 August.

According to MTV, the award “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape”.

The band will also perform at the ceremony, the first time they have done so since 2000, when they were honoured with the Video Vanguard Award. It will mark their fourth VMAs performance following renditions of Give It Away and Warped in the ’90s and Californication in 2000.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, who have won eight VMAs, scored their 29th nomination – and their first since 2006 – this year. They are nominated in the Best Rock category for the single Black Summer.

The 2022 VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. Other performers include Harlow, Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Maneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Kane Brown.

The show’s other honorary prize – the Video Vanguard Award – will be given to Minaj.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

