Red Hot Summer Clocks Up A Record Breaking 2023 Season With Paul Kelly - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer Clocks Up A Record Breaking 2023 Season With Paul Kelly

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2023

in News

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour has had its best season ever with record crowds and the longest tour so far.

After starting on January 14 in Mornington, Victoria, the tour has travelled the nation and still has four more shows to go for Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Paul Kelly has been a first timer on the Red Hot Summer line-up and is headlining the tour with a line-up featuring Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda.

Last weekend, Red Hot Summer paid a visit to Jacobs Creek in Queensland.

strong>Paul Kelly Red Hot Summer setlist 23 April 2023 Jacobs Creek

Leaps and Bounds (from Gossip, 1986)
Before Too Long (from Gossip, 1986)
Rising Moon (from Life Is Fine, 2017)
Careless (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)
Love Never Runs On Time (from Wanted Man, 1994)
Firewood and Candles (from Life is Fine, 2017)
Forty Miles To Saturday Night (from Under The Sun, 1987)
The Pretty Place (from Nothing But A Dream, 2001)
Every Fucking City (from Roll On Summer, 2000)
From St Kilda To Kings Cross (from Post, 1985)
To Her Door (from Under The Sun, 1987)
Our Sunshine (from Smoke, 1999)
Dumb Things (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)
Deeper Water (from Deeper Water, 1995)
Sweet Guy (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)
How To Make Gravy (EP, 1996)
From Little Things Big Things Grow (from Comedy, 1991)
Clancy of the Overflow (Banjo Paterson poem)
Darling It Hurts (from Gossip, 1986)

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer remaining dates are:

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Gardens, Darwin
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

