Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Its First Sold Out Show For 2024 For Mannum South Australia - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Its First Sold Out Show For 2024 For Mannum South Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2023

The first Red Hot Summer show to sell-out for 2024 is the South Australia, Mannum event at Mary Anne Reserve on 20 January, 2024.

Artists performing at this event are:

Jimmy Barnes
The Living End
Birds of Tokyo
Pete Murray
Kasey Chambers
Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates
Sam + Sam

SERIES ONE 2024
Saturday 11th November 2023
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

