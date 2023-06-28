Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Its First Sold Out Show For 2024 For Mannum South Australia - Noise11.com

The first Red Hot Summer show to sell-out for 2024 is the South Australia, Mannum event at Mary Anne Reserve on 20 January, 2024.

Artists performing at this event are:

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Birds of Tokyo

Pete Murray

Kasey Chambers

Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates

Sam + Sam

SERIES ONE 2024

Saturday 11th November 2023

Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024

Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT

Sounds By The River

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024

Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

