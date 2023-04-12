 Red Hot Summer Heads Back To Queensland This Weekend - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Red Hot Summer Heads Back To Queensland This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2023

in News

The Red Hot Summer tour is heading to Toowoomba this weekend with the tour taking advantage of Northern Australia’s warmer weather over the month.

The shows still to go are Toowoomba, Southport, Bribie Island and Cairns in Queensland and Darwin in the North Territory.

Paul Kelly is headlining Red Hot Summer 2023 with Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour and Vika & Linda rounding out the festival.

Paul Kelly has up it a few notches giving the Red Hot Summer crowd a more hit orientated rock show than you may find in his own headline shows.

Bernard Fanning before him is giving the best of his solo albums with a couple of Powerfinger songs for good measure. Mark Seymour is also mixing solo songs from his new album ‘Slow Dawn’ with Hunters & Collectors.

Paul Kelly Red Hot Summer setlist 14 January 2023

Leaps and Bounds (from Gossip, 1986)
Before Too Long (from Gossip, 1986)
Rising Moon (from Life Is Fine, 2017)
Careless (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)
Love Never Runs On Time (from Wanted Man, 1994)
Firewood and Candles (from Life is Fine, 2017)
Rising Moon (from Life Is Fine, 2017)
Every Day My Mother’s Voice (from Songs of the South 1985-2019)
Northern Rivers (from Rivers and Rains, 2022)
Every Fucking City (from Roll On Summer, 2000)
From St Kilda To Kings Cross (from Post, 1985)
Bradman (from Gossip, 1986)
To Her Door (from Under The Sun, 1987)
Our Sunshine (from Smoke, 1999)
Dumb Things (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)
Deeper Water (from Deeper Water, 1995)
How To Make Gravy (EP, 1996)
From Little Things Big Things Grow (from Comedy, 1991)
Darling It Hurts (from Gossip, 1986)
Meet Me In The Middle of the Air (from Foggy Highway, 2005)

Bernard Fanning Red Hot Summer setlist, 18 March, Swan Valley

Hope & Validation (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Songbird (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Isn’t It a Pity (from Brutal Dawn, 2017)
Wasting Time (from Civil Dusk, 2016)
Change of Pace (from Civil Dusk, 2016)
Sleeping Rough (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Which Way Home? (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Yesterday’s Gone (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Fly Like An Eagles (Steve Miller Band cover)
These Days (from Powderfinger’s Odessey Number 5, 2000)
Sunsets (from Powderfinger’s Sunsets, 2003)
Wish You Well (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Mark Seymour setlist

Football Train (from Mayday, 2015)
Say Goodbye (from Hunters & Collectors, Human Frailty, 1986)
Joanna (from Slow Dawn, 2020)
Westgate (from Westgate, 2007)
Slow Dawn (from Slow Dawn, 2020)
Dogs of Williamstown (from Slow Dawn, 2020)
Throw Your Arms Around Me (from Hunters & Collectors, Human Frailty, 1986)
Do You See What I See? (from Hunters & Collectors, What’s A Few Men, 1987)
Holy Grail (from Cut, 1992)

NB: setlists subject to change from show to show

Remaining Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:

Broadwater Parklands, Southport, 22 April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Gardens, Darwin
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Split Enz at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 11 June 2006
Historic Unseen Footage Of Split Enz Just Released To YouTube

Previously unseen rehearsal footage of Split Enz from 2009 has just been uploaded to YouTube.

3 hours ago
Chantoozies
Tim Henwood Is On The New Song For The Chantoozies

The Chantoozies will release a new song titled ‘Every Night’ next week and it features Tim Henwood.

4 hours ago
Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Modest Mouse Prepare To Daydream In Australia and New Zealand

Modest Mouse have wrapped by the last of their North American dates before heading to New Zealand then Australia for Daydream.

5 hours ago
Jane Barnes photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Jane Barnes Band To Take The Show On The Road

Jane Barnes is taking the Jane Barnes Band on the road with shows at this stage for New South Wales only.

7 hours ago
Rickie Lee Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rickie Lee Jones Loved Harry Styles ‘The Horses’ And Once Sang It With Daryl Braithwaite

R&B singer songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is amazed her song ‘The Horses’ is so big in Australia.

1 day ago
John Farnham Finding The Voice
John Farnham Finding The Voice Trailer Premieres and Soundtrack Album Is Also Coming

A trailer for the upcoming document ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ by Poppy Stockell has premiered as well as a opening date for May 18, 2023.

1 day ago
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram at Bluesfest 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Bluesfest Melbourne Day Two: Eric Gales, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Buddy Guy Steal The Day

Bluesfest Melbourne Day Two was a rollercoaster ride. There was so much great music packed into one day that it was impossible to see it all. I expected and received absolute stunning performances from blues legend Buddy Guy and Americana royalty Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle but it’s the least expected that makes you walk away wanting more.

2 days ago