Red Hot Summer Heads Back To Queensland This Weekend - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer tour is heading to Toowoomba this weekend with the tour taking advantage of Northern Australia’s warmer weather over the month.

The shows still to go are Toowoomba, Southport, Bribie Island and Cairns in Queensland and Darwin in the North Territory.

Paul Kelly is headlining Red Hot Summer 2023 with Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour and Vika & Linda rounding out the festival.

Paul Kelly has up it a few notches giving the Red Hot Summer crowd a more hit orientated rock show than you may find in his own headline shows.

Bernard Fanning before him is giving the best of his solo albums with a couple of Powerfinger songs for good measure. Mark Seymour is also mixing solo songs from his new album ‘Slow Dawn’ with Hunters & Collectors.

Paul Kelly Red Hot Summer setlist 14 January 2023

Leaps and Bounds (from Gossip, 1986)

Before Too Long (from Gossip, 1986)

Rising Moon (from Life Is Fine, 2017)

Careless (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)

Love Never Runs On Time (from Wanted Man, 1994)

Firewood and Candles (from Life is Fine, 2017)

Rising Moon (from Life Is Fine, 2017)

Every Day My Mother’s Voice (from Songs of the South 1985-2019)

Northern Rivers (from Rivers and Rains, 2022)

Every Fucking City (from Roll On Summer, 2000)

From St Kilda To Kings Cross (from Post, 1985)

Bradman (from Gossip, 1986)

To Her Door (from Under The Sun, 1987)

Our Sunshine (from Smoke, 1999)

Dumb Things (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)

Deeper Water (from Deeper Water, 1995)

How To Make Gravy (EP, 1996)

From Little Things Big Things Grow (from Comedy, 1991)

Darling It Hurts (from Gossip, 1986)

Meet Me In The Middle of the Air (from Foggy Highway, 2005)

Bernard Fanning Red Hot Summer setlist, 18 March, Swan Valley

Hope & Validation (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Songbird (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Isn’t It a Pity (from Brutal Dawn, 2017)

Wasting Time (from Civil Dusk, 2016)

Change of Pace (from Civil Dusk, 2016)

Sleeping Rough (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Which Way Home? (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Yesterday’s Gone (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Fly Like An Eagles (Steve Miller Band cover)

These Days (from Powderfinger’s Odessey Number 5, 2000)

Sunsets (from Powderfinger’s Sunsets, 2003)

Wish You Well (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Mark Seymour setlist

Football Train (from Mayday, 2015)

Say Goodbye (from Hunters & Collectors, Human Frailty, 1986)

Joanna (from Slow Dawn, 2020)

Westgate (from Westgate, 2007)

Slow Dawn (from Slow Dawn, 2020)

Dogs of Williamstown (from Slow Dawn, 2020)

Throw Your Arms Around Me (from Hunters & Collectors, Human Frailty, 1986)

Do You See What I See? (from Hunters & Collectors, What’s A Few Men, 1987)

Holy Grail (from Cut, 1992)

NB: setlists subject to change from show to show

Remaining Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:

Broadwater Parklands, Southport, 22 April

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023

Botanic Gardens, Darwin

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

