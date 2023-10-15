Red Hot Summer Series Three Has Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick - Noise11.com

Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick will return to Australia in 2024 to perform for series three of Red Hot Summer.

Series three kicks off in 24 February in Port Macquarie with Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish also on the bill.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE

Saturday 24th February 2024

Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Ticketmaster pre-sale:

Tuesday 17th October 10.00am to Wednesday 18th October 11.59pm (local time)

General Public on-sale:

Thursday 19th October 10.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATE

Fremantle Prison, Perth WA

Thursday 21st March 2024

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK & THE ANGELS

*This is an 18-plus show and not part of Red Hot Summer Tour*

General Public on-sale

Thursday 19th October at 10.00am AWST

The undisputed Queen of Rock, SUZI QUATRO, will be returning for her 38th tour of Australia to headline this next series. Audiences have always loved when she is part of RED HOT SUMMER TOUR. There are few female performers who have a career as successful and versatile as SUZI QUATRO. After decades of accomplishments, it’s no surprise to find out that she has never stopped working in one guise or another, whether it is playing her solo rock show to packed houses, hosting her own show on the BBC Radio 2, performing on the West End or penning hit songs. To date, this enigmatic performer has sold over 55 million records, in fact, for a seven-year period in the 1970s she was featured in the British charts for an incredible 101 weeks. Her hits include ‘The Wild One’, ‘48 Crash’, ‘Devil Gate Drive’, ‘She’s in Love with You’ and ‘If You Can’t Give Me Love’ to name a few.

In 2019, the world saw the release of her documentary, SUZI Q, and it topped the Amazon charts around the globe. In August this year, she released ‘Face To Face’, her duet album with KT Tunstall which has had huge success. It picked up ‘album of the year’ presented by Jools Holland, album of the week on BBC Radio 2 and over half a million plays in the USA. It’s been critically acclaimed and charted in many countries around the world. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of ‘Can the Can’ being No. 1 and SUZI will mark the occasion with 5 special shows in the UK.

With over 5,000 performances spanning four decades and 20 million records sold worldwide, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers CHEAP TRICK are undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. Celebrating their 50th anniversary next year, the band was formed in 1974 by guitarists Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson, and drummer Bun. E Carlos. One year later, Robin Zander joined the group. The current lineup consists of Nielsen, Petersson and Zander. Daxx Nielsen, son of Rick Nielsen, is now the band’s current drummer and Robin Taylor Zander, son of Robin Zander, joins as a member when the band tours. While it has evolved throughout the years, CHEAP TRICK has continued to reach mainstream and critical success. Hits such as ‘The Flame’, ‘Dream Police’, ‘I Want You To Want Me’ and ‘Surrender’ have cemented the group as one of America’s top rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time. They released their 20th studio album, In Another World, in April 2021.

Jon Stevens is recognised as one of the most talented rock musicians to emerge from Australia in recent memory. He has had phenomenal success as a solo artist, and was also the lead singer of major rock acts Noiseworks, INXS, and Dead Daisies. His career has gone from strength-to-strength: a record-smashing debut at age 16 with two consecutive No. 1 singles in his New Zealand homeland. He also enjoyed huge hits in Australia as lead singer with Noiseworks. Stevens 21st-century liftoff to worldwide acclaim was at centre stage with INXS, and a song released by Dead Daisies which he co-wrote and produced with the legendary Slash on guitar. Ringo Starr plays the drums on the lonely ballad ‘One Way Street’ and ‘Something Bout You’ features the vocals of Vanessa Amorosi.

Australian rock band Noiseworks released ‘Heart & Soul’ on August 15th, 2022, as the lead single from their new studio album ‘Evolution’. The single album came as a long-awaited gift to Noiseworks fans who had been thirsting for new music from the iconic rockers for 30 years.

Crowd favourites, The Angels, will see former drummer Nick Norton taking centre stage. With a set-list of catalogue classics that are ingrained in the hearts of every Australian rock fan, it is no wonder that the famous American critic David Fricke called The Angels “a guaranteed great time anywhere”.

As Ian McFarlane, the author of The Encyclopedia of Australian Rock and Pop, noted: “The Angels helped re-define the Australian rock tradition.” And now John Brewster, Rick Brewster, Sam Brewster, Tom Brewster and Nick Norton are giving it another twist. Let the night roll on!

It has been 30 years since one of Australia’s most revered rock bands, Baby Animals, burst onto the scene with the release of their 8x Platinum, ARIA Award winning, self-titled debut album, featuring iconic hits ‘Rush You’, ‘Early Warning’, ‘Painless’ and ‘One Word’. The band was touring with Van Halen in the US when they heard the album had topped the charts, ‘Baby Animals’ spending six weeks at number one in Australia and keeping Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ out of top spot. The album went eight times platinum and won three ARIA Awards – Best Album, Best Debut Album and Best Debut Single. It was also declared one of the Top 25 albums of 1992 in UK rock bible Kerrang!, and Baby Animals performed ‘Painless’ on Late Night With David Letterman. They later appeared in The 100 Best Australian Albums, and Suze DeMarchi was also featured in the book Rock Chicks, The Hottest Female Rockers from the 1960s to Now.

Originating from Newcastle, The Screaming Jets have been an enduring force in the Australian music scene for over three decades, releasing 10 studio albums and some of Australia’s most iconic rock songs.

Fronted by the incomparable Dave Gleeson, a rock legend whose powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence have left an indelible mark on the Australian music scene, inspiring generations of fans with his raw talent and unwavering dedication to the music he loves. With over 200 live shows nationally under their belts before they had even secured their first record deal, the release of The Screaming Jets’ debut album All For One in 1991 grabbed us all by the scruff of our necks and gave our ears a red hot shake! It peaked at #2 on the ARIA charts and the second single from the album, Better was the song that introduced the band to the world and saw them embark on their first world tour – to Europe, UK, USA and Canada. The rest is history, the Jets firmly entrenched as one of this country’s most beloved and respected rock bands. Demonstrating the band’s enduring popularity, the 2021 / 30th anniversary edition of All For One landed straight back into the ARIA Albums Chart at #4, also topping the charts as #1 vinyl album.

The week the band released their tenth studio album, Professional Misconduct, following the devastating passing of founding member Paul Woseen. The album has yet again hit the top of the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3, as well as No. 1 Vinyl Chart and No. 1 Australian Artist Album Chart.

Chocolate Starfish are the epitome of a concert party! Fronted by the enigmatic Adam Thompson, the band is known for their high energy live performances. With songs like Four Letter Word, Mountain, and You’re So Vain, Chocolate Starfish powered onto the Australian music scene in the 1990s and quickly secured themselves a space as an influential force. They produced two Top 10 albums and six Top 50 singles.

