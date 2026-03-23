Resonate Program Opens Applications For 2026 Indigenous Songwriters And Producers - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS launches the 2026 Resonate initiative, bringing leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists together in Brisbane for an intensive creative exchange

by Paul Cashmere

Applications have opened for the 2026 Resonate program, with APRA AMCOS again offering a significant platform for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander songwriters and producers to develop their craft and expand industry connections.

Set to take place at 4000 Studios in Brisbane this June, the program will run across two streams, Resonate from 9 to 12 June and Resonate Producers from 15 to 17 June. Five places are available for each program, with travel, accommodation and a daily honorarium provided for successful applicants.

Now in its sixth year, Resonate has become one of Australia’s most respected creative development initiatives for Indigenous artists. The program is designed to bring together mid-career and established songwriters in a collaborative studio environment, encouraging the creation of new work while strengthening peer networks across the country.

The 2026 intake will feature an established list of collaborators including Dean Brady, Djanaba, Emily Wurramara, producer Moss and Ricky Neil Jr. Studio sessions will also be supported by guest producers Godriguez and Lucy Blomkamp.

The companion Resonate Producers program offers a more specialised focus, targeting the technical and creative development of producers and engineers. Participants will work closely with industry leaders including Nicholas Littlemore of Empire Of The Sun and PNAU, multi-award-winning producer 18YOMAN and indie and folk producer LEN20.

Leah Flanagan, Director of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Programs and Strategy at APRA AMCOS, said the enduring value of Resonate lies in its collaborative framework. She noted that the program creates an environment where artists can immerse themselves in the creative process while building relationships that extend well beyond the studio.

Participants from previous years have pointed to tangible career outcomes. Producer Candice Lorrae, who attended the 2025 program, described the experience as transformative, highlighting the immediate impact on her confidence and production capabilities, as well as the opportunity to connect with a network of like-minded creatives.

Over its six-year history, Resonate has contributed to a number of significant Australian releases. Among them is Tasman Keith’s track “IDK” from the album A Colour Undone, as well as “Cherry Blossoms In Tokyo” by Tessa Thames. Another notable outcome is “King Of Disappointment” by Jem Cassar-Daley, co-written during the 2022 program and now approaching three million streams on Spotify.

The program’s return to 4000 Studios marks its third year at the Brisbane facility. Co-founder Dominik Felsmann said the sessions have become a highlight on the studio’s annual calendar, citing the creative atmosphere and strong sense of community that develops during the residency.

Industry support continues through partnerships with Music Producers And Engineers Guild, reinforcing the program’s standing within the broader production sector. Executive Director Kurt Luthy said the calibre of both mentors and participants positions Resonate among the country’s leading professional development opportunities.

Applications for Resonate are open until Friday 10 April, while Resonate Producers applications close on Friday 24 April.

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