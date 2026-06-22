 REVIEW: Stereolab, Thursday 18th June, The Forum - Noise11 Music News
Stereolab by Mary Boukouvalas

Stereolab by Mary Boukouvalas

REVIEW: Stereolab, Thursday 18th June, The Forum

by Anna-Maria Megalogenis on June 22, 2026

in News,Reviews

Stereolab, the French-British proponents of lounge, krautrock, electronic music, packed out the Forum theatre at their sold-out show on Thursday night. Their thirty plus career attracted a myriad of generations and all manner of music fans. Stereolab devoted roughly half their set to the new album; Instant Holograms on Metal Film, showcasing material from their latest release with focused performances, replete with their distinctive syncopated electronic rhythms.

By Anna-Maria Megalogenis

Their signature sound is an amalgam of vintage electronic keyboards, repetitive motorik beats, with 60’s pop sensibility, leftist lyrics and ethereal vocals care of co-founder Laetitia Sadier. Guitarist Tim Gane and Sadier co-founded the group in London in 1990 and are the only original members. Drummer Andy Ramsey joined soon after in 1993 and more recent additions are bassist Xavier Munoz Guimara and keyboardist, engineer and producer Joseph Watson.

As the lights dim, we are treated to a synchronised light display to the tune of newbie “Mystical Plosives” on tape, as the band members make their way on stage. Their latest single, the uplifting “Aerial Troubles” sees the audience break out their dance moves. The sound is infectious, Sadier’s hypnotic vocals are lulling the audience into submission, and one cannot help but move to the beat. The atmosphere is one of convivial joy, despite the lack of breathing room. “Motoroller Scalatron” follows and is named after a rare microtonal keyboard from the 1970’s. Early track “Peng! 33” from 1992 album Peng! is an ode to shoegaze, and a more guitar laden song in tonight’s set. The glorious “The Flower Called Nowhere,” follows, from 1997’s acclaimed album Dots and Loops.

The band’s focus on their latest release means that popular tracks such as “French Disko,” and “Lo Boob Oscillation” are sadly omitted from the setlist, but the crowd is being carried away by the music and unaffected by their absence. Stereolab’s multi part harmonies and Sadier’s trombone playing during the set are some of the many highlights during the show. The nostalgic “Miss Modular” with its 60’s pop vibe has a soothing effect on the crowd. They are transfixed.

As the crowd cheer loudly, Stereolab make their way back to the stage for the encore. “This is a song about freedom, but not freedom to exploit,” exclaims Sadier. “Immortal Hands” off their latest release packs a punch, but is overshadowed by “Cybele’s Reverie” sung entirely in French from 1996’s Emperor Tomato Ketchup, an album named after the 1971 Japanese experimental film.

Stereolab recreated their signature sound with a powerful performance that left the audience uplifted, and inspired, fostering a renewed sense of optimism and joy.

Photos by Mary Boukouvalas

Setlist Melbourne 18 June 2026

Aerial Troubles (from Instant Holograms on Metal Film, 2025)
Motoroller Scalatron (from Emperor Tomato Ketchup, 1996)
Vermona F Transistor (from Instant Holograms on Metal Film, 2025)
Peng! 33 (from Peng!, 1992)
The Flower Called Nowhere (from Dots and Loops, 1997)
Melodie Is a Wound (from Instant Holograms on Metal Film, 2025)
If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 1 (from Instant Holograms on Metal Film, 2025)
If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 2 (from Instant Holograms on Metal Film, 2025)
Miss Modular (from Dots and Loops, 1997)
Household Names(from The First Sound of Microrobe Hunters, 2000)
Esemplastic Creeping Eruption (from Instant Holograms on Metal Film, 2025)
Simple Headphone Mind (from Pulse of the Early Brain Switched On Volume 5, 2022)
Percolator (from Emperor Tomato Ketchup, 1996)
Electrified Teenybop! from Instant Holograms on Metal Film, 2025)

Encore:
Immortal Hands (from Instant Holograms on Metal Film, 2025)
Cybele’s Reverie (from Emperor Tomato Ketchup, 1996)

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